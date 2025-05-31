Orlando Magic are a supporting cast away from being East contenders

The Eastern Conference is wide open right now.

Everyone can sense it with the fourth-seeded Indiana Pacers on the doorstep of making the NBA Finals, an injury to Jayson Tatum knocking him out assumedly for the 2026 season, the uncertainty surrounding Giannis Antetokounmpo's future with the Milwaukee Bucks and even the Cleveland Cavaliers at least considering seeking some second apron relief after their shocking second-round exit.

The Orlando Magic might have finished 41-41 last year and the 7-seed with a quick five-game exit in the first round, but they know injuries were a big part of their story. They have a lot more in the tank. Everyone around the league seems to believe so.

As everyone begins to look toward the 2026 season, the Magic are considered not only a Playoff lock but a sneaky team to make some noise in an East that feels wide open.

Everyone will see where the dust settles this offseason before locking in those predictions. If the Magic are as aggressive as everyone seems to believe, the Magic could claim a better spot in the Eastern Conference.

The Magic are not without their risks, though.

The team will be paying new contracts for Franz Wagner and Jalen Suggs and has Paolo Banchero's max extension hanging over them. They will be above the luxury tax line this season and flirting with the first apron. They will be flirting with the aprons for the next several years.

Orlando could find itself stuck financially very quickly. But the Magic have their star players locked up for the long term. And they know that alone is enough to get them to the Playoffs.

That puts the Magic in a very good place. The fact they have those two stars is a good place to start.

The Magic just have to figure out the rest of their supporting cast.

That is what Zach Lowe had to say about evaluating the Magic's situation on The Zach Lowe Show. Joined by Wosny Lambre, they ranked the situations throughout the Eastern Conference and had the Magic in the second tier of teams behind the Cleveland Cavaliers and Indiana Pacers.

They are still missing the supporting cast to elevate them into the top tier. But it may not take much to get them there. And if things break right, maybe the Magic could make a sneaky run next year.

"Banchero is a star who is going to be a playoff star," Lowe said. "Wagner, if he can ever figure out what the hell is going on with his jump shot, is an All-Star level player for sure. My question for Orlando is who are the other guys on the team?

"They are so far behind figuring out their offense. I feel like they more urgently have to ask themselves who is on the team that really makes a deep playoff run. Maybe it's just they're healthy. I think if they are healthy, they are a 50-plus win team next year and culd be a top three seed. Maybe I am underrating them."

The Magic are indeed a tough team to figure out. And they should be feelin the pressure to improve quickly.

They have an elite defense and have proven they can win. But they also have clear areas they must improve.

Orlando must figure out how to be better offensively -- Wagner's shooting certainly plays a role, but the team needs more shooting in general.

Orlando finished 27th in offensive rating and last in 3-point field goal percentage. Their series with the Boston Celtics showed how strong their defense could be, but without a supporting offense, the margin for error was too small to compete with the defending champs.

The team has clear areas they can upgrade.

Lowe points out that Wendell Carter is "all right," but the Magic may need to upgrade at center. They need Anthony Black or Tristan da Silva to hit, too. Getting more from rookies and rookie contracts will be critical to the team's development with its financial restrictions. Jonathan Isaac being limited to 15 minutes per game is an inefficient use of salary.

Orlando did not get enough from supporting players last year. And that led to the wobbly run through the season.

Then again, Lowe is right to say that if they were healthy, this is a 50-win team. Perhaps the Magic's future is entirely dependent on health. And that would be a big reason to pin a lot of hopes on Suggs.

In either case, it is clear, while Orlando's ascendance is far from guaranteed this season, the opportunity is there. The Magic have to answer some questions and prove themselves on the court, but everyone can see and sense the vision for this team to continue growing.

Orlando knows it has the big part done with two All-Star-level players locked up (or soon-to-be locked up) on max contracts for the next four seasons. Now the team has to foster the supporting cast that elevates them and helps them advance in the Playoffs.

It is a busy summer indeed.