Injury to star contenders opens door wide open for Orlando Magic

The New York Knicks were not in as celebratory a mood as they should have been after a humongous Game 4 win Monday gave them a 3-1 lead over the defending champion Boston Celtics.

Everyone knew that Jayson Tatum, who collapsed in the fourth quarter chasing a loose ball, was seriously injured. Nobody wanted to say out loud what it seemed apparent it was, holding out hope Tatum would return.

Everyone's worst fears were confirmed late Tuesday afternoon. The Celtics announced that Jayson Tatum underwent successful surgery to repair a ruptured right Achilles tendon. He will miss the remainder of the Playoffs and is likely out for most of the 2026 season.

Everyone in the NBA world is mourning the loss of one of the faces of the NBA and one of the best (still-)young players in the league. He was the catalyst for a Celtics team that broke through for its first title last year and had one of the most devastating offenses in league history.

The Orlando Magic experienced firsthand how dangerous Tatum was. Even missing Game 2 with a wrist injury, Tatum torched them for 31.3 points per game, 11.3 rebounds per game and 5.3 assists per game.

He closed the series with a brilliant 37-point performance, closing the game with several big baskets in the final four minutes as the Celtics broke a tie to take a 3-1 series lead. He scored 35 points and had 10 assists in the closeout Game 5.

Paolo Banchero learned a lot lessons from going against his Duke big brother in Jayson Tatum.

But Tatum's absence next year opens a door in the Eastern Conference nobody thought would be open. The Celtics are inevitably taking a step back -- already feeling the pressure of being in the second apron and likely to begin breaking apart their title team this offseason -- with Tatum out for most of and probably all of the 2026 season.

That door, in other words, is wide open in the Eastern Conference.

If the Orlando Magic were hesitant about waiting to make the big moves that could vault them into contention, the results of these Playoffs and the injury implications around the conference should only increase the urgency.

What the Playoffs have proven is that teams that can compete at the elite levels and give themselves a chance to win every game have a chance to win. A 6- or a 7-seed is going to make the Western Conference Finals. The 3- and the 4-seed will make it in the East.

The league has never felt more wide-open. And it means that all the circumstances that have opened doors in the Eastern Conference with injuries mean any team can sneak through and make a deep playoff run.

It only increases the urgency for the Magic to make the moves to be one of those teams and be better prepared for the Playoffs.

While the Magic have proven themselves a difficult team to handle in the Eastern Conference, the playoff series with the Celtics showed they are not good enough to compete at the highest levels. Orlando's offense was nowhere near able to compete in the Playoffs.

Everyone has a chance

It feels improper to speak this way so soon after Jayson Tatum's injury. But the NBA is a zero-sum game. One team advances to the NBA Finals out of the East. There is always a winner and a loser. And this is an opportunity for teams throughout the East to make their mark.

The Orlando Magic must ensure they are one of those teams. That window feels open for a team to establish itself as the class of the East in the Celtics' stead.

Tatum's injury is not the only Earth-shaking move in the Eastern Conference. Giannis Antetokounmpo is reportedly more open to a move out of Milwaukee. And Damian Lillard is out with his own Achilles tear.

That is not mentioning that the Cleveland Cavaliers are on thin ice, down 3-1 in their series with the Indiana Pacers entering Tuesday's Game 5. This after a breathtaking 64-win season.

Both East teams that totaled 60 wins this season seem like they are on their way out in the second round. For the third straight year, it appears a top-2 seed is not going to reach the conference finals. It feels like the NBA Playoffs are more unpredictable than ever.

The East next year is wounded and there are a lot of teams eager to fill that void. It should be a competitve competition once again.

Of course, Orlando is not the only team looking to make massive improvements to take advantage of this window. The Cavaliers and Celtics will be back in some fashion. The Pacers will have two deep playoff showings to stake a claim to be the best team in the East.

Like the Orlando Magic last year, the Detroit Pistons will be trying to figure out how to match their success. They might be more aggressive addressing their needs in a way the Magic were not last year (and perhaps should have been).

And, of course, the Miami Heat are always lurking. They do not rebuild and they could be fishing for a star player to add to their marquee.

The Magic have their work cut out for them and have to go about their business improving their roster. They will have to keep up with the Joneses, especially because of the opportunity to advance with a weakened and uncertain Eastern Conference.

The base to grow quickly

The good news is the Orlando Magic have the hard part figured out.

They have two All-Star-level forwards to build with in Paolo Banchero and Franz Wagner. Both had stellar seasons last year and give the Magic two hubs to build around. This offseason is about adding the right role players around them and boosting their offense.

It should not take much to make the Magic a far more competitive team. And with the way the East is starting to shape up for the 2026 season, a more competitive Magic team might be a Magic team that can win in the Playoffs.

Orlando must sniff out this opportunity as they add to their roster. They must put themselves in the best position to take advantage of this weakneed East.

Nobody wants to see Tatum hurt. The league is better with one of its best players healthy. But the reality is that his absence creates a hole in the Eastern Conference.

It is on the Magic to be ones to fill it.