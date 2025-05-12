Earth-shattering Giannis Antetokounmpo news shouldn't change Orlando Magic's plans

For the last several weeks, what might happen to one of the best players in the league felt inevitable.

The Milwaukee Bucks' unceremonious five-game exit from the Playoffs, along with Damian Lillard's season-ending injury, set off a long run of speculation and trade machine-ing as the vultures circled around Giannis Antetokounmpo.

It has been that way for several years, but the gregarious former MVP always seemed to shut that down. He never seemed to give the OK to send teams off to the races.

Until now.

Shams Charania of ESPN reports Giannis Antetokounmpo is at least "open-minded" to exploring his future outside of Milwaukee. That feels like the starting gun for a summer of competition to acquire one of the best players in the league. This is not a formal trade request or a firm statement that Antetokounmpo is on the market. But for the first time, it sounds like he has given the Bucks the OK to take calls.

For that part, Howard Beck of The Ringer speculated that he would be open to the usual suspects -- the Los Angeles teams, the New York teams and Miami. This is still in its early stages.

But, as every team knows in the modern NBA, once that door opens, it is open. It is nearly impossible to close, no matter what Dwight Howard tries to teach from experience.

The question every team has to ask itself is whether Antetokounmpo would improve their roster (of course, he would) and what the cost might be to acquire him.

The Orlando Magic are at these crossroads. But they should be more focused on their own development project rather than upending their years of work and development. They should avoid this temptation and focus on the two stars they have drafted and grown for the past three seasons.

Why trade for a star?

The Orlando Magic are in an interesting spot this offseason.

They have signaled their desire to be more aggressive to add to their core group of players and get past the first round. President of basketball operations Jeff Weltman has always avoided quick-fix moves and has valued continuity in his roster and culture building.

To get Giannis Antetokounmpo, almost assuredly would cost him one of his two young stars in Paolo Banchero and Franz Wagner. In the initial wave of Antetokounmpo trade machine offers, they almost all included Wagner and seemed too rich for fans, even for a perennial MVP candidate like Antetokounmpo.

There is a lot of temptation to chase a star this offseason. There always is because of the headlines it generates and the excitement it creates. A player like Antetokounmpo would be a dream.

But while Orlando is at a turning point in its development, eager to pivot away from constant development projects and to focus on improving the team's lagging offense, it should not abandon its overall plan. The team should not push all the chips in for a player like Antetokounmpo, as good as he might be.

Trades for a player like Antetokounmpo are a temptation that could derail the Magic's plans and take them off a championship path because of the cost of adding a player of this caliber.

Despite this season's setback, the Magic are still on the right track with their two young stars. Investing loads of future assets -- multiple draft picks and much of the team's depth -- would be a mistake that might create a short-term boost of attention and excitement but ultimately harm the franchise and its long-term project.

This is not the time to turn back.

The only reason to trade a star is if the team is stuck or hitting its ceiling. That is why Giannis Antetokounmpo's eyes are starting to wander. The Orlando Magic have not hit that point. Not anywhere close.

Both Banchero and Wagner continue to grow and improve. So much that Orlando is openly stating its intention to find them the help they desperately need.

This summer is about finding the right role players to surround their stars with. It is not about their stars' flaws. The biggest thing the Magic will do this summer is give Banchero his max extension.

Giannis is still Giannis, though

Of course, every team in the league would be silly not to kick the tires on a Giannis Antetokounmpo trade. He averaged 30.4 points per game, 11.9 rebounds per game and 6.5 assists per game last year for the Bucks. He will be an All-NBA player once again and likely a top-five finalist for MVP.

Antetokounmpo remains one of the best players in the league. It would be silly for the Magic not to kick the tires on acquiring Antetokounmpo. He makes a team a title contender on his own.

Constructing a deal for Antetokounmpo and his $54.1 million salary in 2026 is extremely difficult. Especially for a Magic team dancing around the first apron with its current salary structure -- any deal that takes the Magic over the first apron is subject to first apron restrictions, meaning they cannot take on more money than they send out.

There is a way to make a trade work without involving Franz Wagner or Paolo Banchero -- a package of Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, Jonathan Isaac, Cole Anthony and Anthony Black would pass muster, but the Magic would have to involve a third team to meet roster requirements and acquire no more than $18.2 million. And is that what the Bucks are looking for? It does not get into how many draft picks would need to be involved.

But the question is would Antetokounmpo, a notably poor three-point shooter, work with the Magic's young duo? Would Antetokounmpo work with either of the Magic's young stars?

That is the ultimate question of pursuing a deal like this -- or even the long-rumored deals pursuing other stars like Trae Young and the like -- how do they fit with the team's young stars, and how do the Magic gain the flexibility to fill in the roster around them to build a true contender?

Top-end talent matters. And Orlando should be hunting for top-end talent. The question has always been when is the right time to push in for players like Antetokounmpo.

Keeping the rebuild

With how careful and deliberate the Orlando Magic have been in building from a 20-win team into a consistent playoff team, the Magic do not seem likely to deviate from their plan.

For the first time since 2009, it feels like the Magic could have two All-Star players in the 2026 season. It is in their best interest to continue to let those players grow and give them the help they need to maximize their talents.

Antetokounmpo would help, but still lead to many of the same problems that have plagued the Magic in the last two postseasons.

Orlando is desperate for an offensive infusion, but the team is not deviating from its plans. This team wants to see what Paolo Banchero, Franz Wagner and Jalen Suggs can do together.

The Magic likely will still look to be aggressive. They might end up being a great third or fourth team in an Antetokounmpo trade. But they should not be looking to trade anyone on the marquee.

As tempting as chasing a mega star like Antetokounmpo is, the Magic are still trying to build a sustainable and long-lasting team. They have the stars to do that if they let them continue to grow. Orlando should stay the course.