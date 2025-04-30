Magic's best realistic offer for Giannis Antetokounmpo if he hits the trade market

The Orlando Magic must upgrade their roster to become a serious title threat. Paolo Banchero has the look of a true superstar and Franz Wagner gives Orlando a dynamic duo, but the talent around them is not good enough. The Magic have looked to build out slowly and upgrade on the margins, but it may be time to go all-in on a superstar.

Giannis Antetokounmpo figures to be the top name available. The Bucks are at a crossroads with Damian Lillard sidelined for the 2025-26 season recovering from a torn Achilles. Milwaukee hasn’t made a deep playoff run since 2022 and has several key free agents. Antetokounmpo wants another ring and may force his way out this summer.

The Magic would be a fantastic landing spot. They have a young superstar and several talents on rookie contracts to build out their roster. It would be a bold swing, but Orlando could get in the running if they made their best offer.

Magic’s best realistic offer for Giannis gives Bucks a shot to retool quickly

Milwaukee has traded their draft picks through 2030, so they have no reason to tank. The Bucks will be focused on getting someone who can help them win now and draft picks to further improve their roster. Few teams can offer as enticing a package as Orlando in that mold.

It would mean parting with Franz Wagner, but that is the price of jumping into immediate title contention. The Magic cannot take back more salary than they send out in a trade or they would be hard-capped at the first apron. No contender wants that, so this may turn into a multiple team trade. Either way, here is what Orlando could offer to secure the two-time MVP’s services.

Orlando has an additional 2025 first-round draft pick from the Nuggets, so they can push their package to five in total. There could be a few swaps added, but the Bucks' big win is getting Franz, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, and Anthony Black. They get a potential All-Star, a recent top-ten pick, and a veteran coming off a down year with championship experience. The Bucks would have draft capital to further improve their roster or try to reacquire their own picks.

To further convince Milwaukee, the Magic take back Pat Connaughton’s undesirable contract. That may be the separator if things are tight.

Paolo and Giannis would be an impossible-to-stop frontcourt, but the Magic would have to make things work around them. They would be an elite defense, but the shooting and shot-creator issues would remain. The Magic would be getting a top-five player in the world for two-plus seasons, but it would be on the front office to figure out how to them a title contender.

The Orlando Magic are unlikely to trade for Giannis Antetokounmpo this summer, but they should try. It is not often one of the five best players in the world is available, and the franchise has the assets. Fans should be dreaming even if it never happens.