Orlando Magic's star duo makes another mark in franchise history

Throughout the season, Paolo Banchero and Franz Wagner would inevitably do something that would need some historical context. It would be some sort of scoring mark that had not been done in 15 years. It would almost always be something last done since Tracy McGrady.

That was the line Franz Wagner gave when he was told of some marker he achieved or crossed throughout his tear earlier in the season, or had done something for the first time since McGrady rewrote the Magic's scoring records.

Even just three years into their partnership, it is becoming clear that a new chapter in Magic history is being written. Whether it reaches the heights of the others is yet to be seen. But the Paolo and Franz era is well underway.

Banchero and Wagner both sat out Sunday's regular season finale against the Atlanta Hawks. With the team's seeding locked up, there was no reason to risk injury for these two critical players (although starters Kentavious Caldwell-Pope and Wendell Carter played), they wrapped up two career-best seasons even with the major injuries they suffered.

They officially put their stamp on Magic history, becoming the first pair of Magic players to each average 20.0 points per game since Shaquille O'Neal and Anfernee Hardaway in 1995-96.

Among the many markers for the Magic, this is a long-standing scoring and star drought that has now ended. The Magic did not have any All-Stars this year due to injury, but they have two clear All-Stars to work with moving forward.

Banchero and Wagner have put their stamp on Magic history.

"It means a lot," Paolo Banchero said before Sunday's game. "When I got drafted, and I'm sure when Franz got drafted, you want to leave your mark and you want to build your own legacy. Obviously, there have been great players who have played for the Magic before us who have left their mark. Any time we can get mentioned with those legends, it's an honor. I think for us, being in our third year together, trying to improve every year, which is something I feel like we have been able to do. Just push each other to be better. It's just exciting."

Banchero and Wagner put up big numbers despite the injuries

Banchero ended his season averaging a career-high 25.9 points per game. Wagner ended his season averaging a career-high 24.2 points per game. In addition to the duo setting this mark, Banchero became the first Magic player to average 25.0 points per game in a season since Tracy McGrady's final season in 2004.

Additionally, Banchero had a streak of 20 consecutive games with 20 or more points from Feb. 25-April 8. It was the sixth-longest streak in Magic history, trailing streaks by O'Neal and McGrady.

Banchero also scored 30 or more points in five straight games from March 19-27. That is the fourth-longest streak in franchise history, trailing only three separate streaks from McGrady.

Wagner put together his own such scoring streak too, hitting 20 or more points in 16 straight games from Nov. 21 through Feb. 5 (he missed 20 games in the middle with an oblique injury). That is the eighth-longest streak in Magic history.

Banchero and Wagner both became the the third and fourth players to score 30 or more points three straight times multiple times in a season, joining Shaquille O'Neal and Tracy McGrady.

The only knock in either player's season were the oblique injuries that limited them early in the season. Banchero appeared in only 46 games and Wagner in 60. That likely kept both from reaching the All-Star Game and kept Wagner from earning All-NBA honors (that will save the team some money as his max extension kicks in next year).

It does not take away from their seasons or what they were able to do with that time. The Magic lean on these two for a lot of usage and scoring. They will be essential players as the team hits the postseason.

No matter how anyone slices it, this was a historic season for the Magic and their two budding stars.

"I didn't know about that. I guess that's really cool," Wagner said about the duo's scoring mark before Sunday's game. "I think we both want to make sure we impact winning. I thought we put together a decent stretch here toward the end of the season. Hopefully, we can carry it on for important games."

That is ultimately what matters and why these two players are a duo the Magic want to keep building around. They are focused on the Playoffs and winning the Play-In Tournament. Nobody is resting on any laurels, they know the work is not done yet.

The Magic are undoubtedly better with both players available and on the floor. Orlando has a +3.8 net rating with Banchero and Wagner on the floor togehter—including a 110.4 offensive rating and 106.7 defensive rating. Since the team turned the season around after the disastrous homestand, Orlando has a +9.5 net rating with a 115.4 offensive rating and 105.9 defensive rating.

The duo has the Magic playing its best basketball as the team prepares for the postseason.

Even from a team perspective, the Magic accomplished some marks that deserve recognition. The team's Southeast Division title was its first consecutive division title since Dwight Howard captained the team from 2008-10. This team is only the third iteration to win consecutive division titles also joining O'Neal and Hardaway in 1995-96.

This was not the season the Magic ultimately wanted. But this was still a season full of history for this team and its two budding stars.

With how young both players are, this indeed feels like the beginning of a new chapter in Magic basketball.

A chapter the duo is already writing.