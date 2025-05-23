Jalen Suggs' contract could force the Magic to do the unthinkable

The Orlando Magic may be forced to trade Jalen Suggs as their roster gets significantly more expensive. He starts a frontloaded five-year $150.5 million extension next season that has the franchise flirting with the first apron. Paolo Banchero’s max extension will kick in the following year and make the Magic’s roster even more expensive. The time is now to contend, but Orlando needs more talent. Soon the only way to acquire it will be trading Jalen Suggs.

Franz Wagner is starting a five-year $224.2 million contract next season. Extending Bachero will give the Magic two max players and shrink their wiggle room around them. The former number-one overall pick will likely get the escalator in his contract that could force Orlando to pay even more. The franchise is committed to Paolo and Franz, which may push Suggs out the door.

Zach Lowe noted Suggs may be traded to enhance the Magic’s roster, especially as the team gets more expensive. They need a ball-handler, which will only add more dollars to their cap sheet and may ultimately be what sends Suggs packing.

Magic may trade Jalen Suggs to avoid financial hurdles

Putting in Banchero on a max contract and a guard making even $20 million pushes Orlando over the second apron if they keep Suggs. Even if ownership is willing to pay for a contender, the NBA added significant constraints to teams over that threshold, including freezing their draft pick, not allowing them access to their mid-level exception, and preventing them from taking back more money than they send out in a trade.

The Magic are not convincing free agents to come on the minimum, so these penalties would be even more punitive. It is unsustainable for Orlando and likely forces the Magic to choose between Suggs, Wagner, and a point guard. With Franz already getting the max and an obvious need, Suggs may be packing his bags.

The new collective bargaining agreement significantly changed roster building in the NBA. Teams cannot just keep homegrown talent and reward them with massive contracts. The Magic will quickly find out every dollar is precious. Paying Suggs like an All-Star will haunt them when the bill comes due.

The Orlando Magic will have to trade Jalen Suggs after Paolo Banchero’s extension kicks in. It will be their only avenue to dodge the second apron and its restrictive penalties. Fans won’t be happy, but that is how things go in the modern NBA. The Celtics face the problem this summer, and the Magic’s day is coming. Nobody wants to see it happen, but that is the price of nailing draft picks and building a strong roster with depth.