Orlando Magic's biggest offseason goal should be easy to accomplish

Franz Wagner went through rookie contract extension negotiations last summer.

Wagner was one of the surprise players to sign last summer. Everyone recognized he was a great young player, but few saw him as a potential max contract.

There was reporting that executives around the league were upset with the Magic for handing a full max to Wagner. But Wagner proved them all wrong throughout his fourth season, blooming into a full-fledged All-Star (if not for the oblique injury in December) and averaging a career-high 24.2 points per game and then scoring 25.8 points per game in the Playoffs.

During the team's exit interviews, Franz Wagner was asked about the prospect of Paolo Banchero's extension this offseason as it is Banchero's turn to exit his rookie contract. Surely it would not be as questionable or doubted as Wagner's extension was the previous summer.

A reporter asked during exit interviews what advice Wanger would have for Banchero in front of his contract extension.

Wagner gave a sheepish smile and noted he was sure Banchero's extension talks would be easy this summer.

Indeed, in a summer that will feature a lot of difficult decisions for the Magic and a lot of uncertainty, one thing is certain and easy. One thing should not take much thought.

Paolo Banchero will get his max contract this offseason -- a deal that will net him approximately $265.5 million over five years, starting at $45.3 million in the first season in 2027 (ESPN estimates it would be worth $247 million).

That is, if he does not make the All-NBA team in the 2026 season to get the 30 percent supermax. If that happens, he would make $318.6 million over five years, starting at $54.3 million.

The numbers are staggering. Even Paolo Banchero had to pause and reflect on that when Marc Spears alerted him of the estimated contract values in the final chapter of his season diary with Andscape.

"I was in over my head when I signed my rookie [contract]," Banchero responded. "So, I really haven’t thought much about that. That’s why it was kind of taking me back right now. I haven’t really said that number or I didn’t even know what the number was or what it will be. But it’s a blessing and hopefully all that stuff works out if I’m able to sign with the team and lock in my future."

Despite the mind-boggling salary numbers, it truly is a no-brainer to give Banchero the max contract.

He averaged 25.9 points per game, 7.5 rebounds and 4.8 assists per game. And that was with a two-month absence with a torn oblique suffered just five games into the season, and the attendant time he needed to get himself back into shape.

Banchero was not wholly satisfied with his season despite his career-best numbers.

Still, Banchero was on track to make his second All-Star Game after dropping 50 points in an October win over the Indiana Pacers, building upon a stellar sophomore season.

After averaging 29.4 points per game in the playoff series with the Boston Celtics, Banchero seems destined not merely for stardom but superstardom.

He has that potential. And everyone can see it now.

It is a no-brainer to give Banchero his deal and cement this key part of the team's core.

Wagner got his bag with a deal worth an estimated $224.2 million depending on what 25 percent of the salary cap for the 2026 ends up being.

Jalen Suggs' negotiations and the decision on what extension to give him were a bit more of a debate, lasting until the deadline in September to offer him a new deal. He also got his paycheck with a five-year deal that will pay him more than $35 million in its first year next season (but then steadily decrease in a $150.5 million deal in total).

Orlando is starting to pay its players. The team is starting to make long-term commitments to its core group.

It is one of the reasons why the Magic are likely not to make major moves to add salary. It is the combination of these three salaries that will have the Magic well over the first apron for the 2027 season at least. It is one of the reasons this offseason might be the last chance the Magic have to set their books right before they hit some difficult restrictions.

But there is no one you want to plunge into the depths of the luxury tax with more than a player like Banchero. He is the 22-year-old centerpiece every team in the league is looking for.

So in a summer where Jeff Weltman has a lot of big decisions to make about his roster and decisions on which players to retain and which ones to move on from, one decision is painfully easy.

When teams are allowed to announce their signings, Banchero's extension will likely be the first. It is that much of a foregone conclusion.