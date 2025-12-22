Jase Richardson is learning quickly in expanded opportunity

Every time Jase Richardson has touched the floor for the Orlando Magic during his rookie year, things seem to happen. He brings a jolt of offensive energy that makes it easy for fans to point to his contribution and his potential.

There is a deep yearning among the Magic fan base to see more of the Magic's rookie. Especially when fans compare him to the frustratingly statistically bare Tyus Jones.

One of the good things that has come out of the rash of injuries that have plagued the Magic is that it has forced Richardson into the rotation. It has forced the Magic to see what they have in him.

And Richardson has delivered with that trademark energy in these expanded minutes.

He scored nine points on 4-for-9 shooting in the loss to the Denver Nuggets, scoring in one instance by getting a backcourt steal on Bruce Brown before flying in for a dunk. He had another 10 points on 4-for-10 shooting in the win over the Utah Jazz.

Richardson's ability to come into the game and make an immediate spark has been his biggest attribute. It is why fans are so eager to see the rookie play much more.

Richardson has been eagerly awaiting his chance. He knows, for this team, it is defense that will get him on the floor. And that is where he is still working to make a clearer mark.

"Just being tougher defensively," Richardson said after shootaround on Monday. "I think that is honestly one of my biggest things. I feel like that can keep me on the floor. Just try to come in and guard 94 feet and try to be as aggressive as possible. Offensively, play at my pace. I didn't shoot as well as I wanted to in the last game, but staying confident with my shots."

Richardson has displayed that confidence. But, like for any rookie, there is a lot to learn.

But Richardson is learning quickly and already making marked improvements.

Fighting on defense

Coming into the league, defense was one of Jase Richardson's big concerns, especially because of his size. Teams have worked to switch him onto primary players and target him for that reason.

There is still clearly work to do on that end.

For as much as Richardson has been a spark offensively -- 10.4 points per game and 20-for-40 shooting in the five games he has played at least 10 minutes in -- defense remains a concern for him.

The Magic have a 115.1 defensive rating when Jase Richardson is on the floor, ahead of only Orlando Robinson, Jett Howard and Noah Penda on the team.

Taking out garbage time minutes, the Magic have a 123.0 defensive rating with Richardson on the floor. They are 9.2 points per 100 possession worse defensively with Richardson on the floor in medium- and high-leverage minutes according to DataBallr.

If there is a reason that Richardson has struggled to crack the rotation, that is likely it.

It is not for lack of trying. And that is what the Magic hope to see from him. He puts in the effort and plays hard on that end, even if he still has some tricks to learn and can get overpowered.

For now, his offensive output is the easiest thing to spot. He comes in the game and just scores. It is the finer details that Richardson is still learning.

That is where he is still leaning on veterans and learning from his teammates.

"Just continue to be himself, continue to learn," Tyus Jones said after shootaround Monday. "He's a sponge. He's eager to continue to learn and process everything. He's just a gamer. He wants to hoop. He wants to play. When he gets out there, he's comfortable. Whatever I see, I'm trying to continue to give him tips and pointers and continue to understand the NBA game and the flow of that and see where his spots are."

Jones is a good veteran. He will pass down all the information he can to the young point guard playing behind him. That is part of this league too.

Richardson is getting an education from one of the most consistent and best backup point guards in the league. He will be made better from all those things Jones will point out.

The battle on the bench

But it is also undeniable that Jase Richardson is coming for Tyus Jones' spot. And that Jones has struggled.

Fan perception is right that Jones has struggled on both ends.

He is back near the top of the league in assist-to-turnover ratio, but he is shooting only 27.5 percent from three. The Magic have a -7.9 net rating with Jones on the floor, the worst mark of any rotation player by more than 8.0 points per 100 possessions.

Jones' defensive struggles are overstated -- the Magic have found a way to cover for his defense in a way they have not yet for Richardson (and some of that might be opportunity and who they play with). But Jones is not providing the raw offensive boost they certainly hoped for.

That is how Richardson has stood out so far. Richardson is an offensive dynamo.

Opportunity is still on the horizon for Richardson. He is getting that chance now with the team loaded with injuries. He may have to return to the bench and watch and wait for his turn.

But Richardson is learning quickly. Richardson is a player who should get more playing time and more opportunities.

This moment will help Richardson prepare when that opportunity comes.