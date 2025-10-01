Door is wide open for Jase Richardson to claim spot in Magic's rotation

Orlando Magic rookie Jase Richardson is entering a situation in which he could realistically crack the rotation by the end of the 2025-26 season. It's by no means a linear path forward, but Orlando's moving pieces have left the door wide open for Richardson to make his mark.

With competition soon to mount between Anthony Black, Jett Howard, and Jase Richardson for the role of the fourth guard in the rotation, competition could soon breed intriguing results.

Richardson, 19, turned in a stellar freshman season with the Michigan State Spartans. He averaged 12.1 points, 3.3 rebounds, 1.9 assists, and 1.3 three-point field goals made on .493/.412/.836 shooting, earning Third-Team All-Big Ten honors in the process.

Concerns over his size and ideal position proved prominent during the buildup to the 2025 NBA Draft, however, thus resulting in his slide to the Magic at No. 25 overall.

Thankfully, Orlando is uniquely equipped to incorporate an undersized scoring guard into its rotation. Size is a strength at virtually every position, and a sharpshooting guard whose effort and intensity can be relied upon would certainly be welcome.

The question facing Richardson is simple: Can he realistically provide more value in 2025-26 than the players he'll be competing with for minutes?

Jase Richardson could realistically crack the rotation in 2025-26

There's a case to be made that Black, Howard, and Richardson could share the court in 2025-26. Howard is listed at 6'6" and Black checks in at 6'7", thus creating the positional versatility to construct a unique perimeter trio off the bench.

With Richardson likely defending point guards, Black and Howard could match up against 2s and 3s before handing the playmaking duties to Black on offense.

The offseason addition of Tyus Jones has complicated matters for the younger players, however, as he's likely to operate as the backup point guard. Jones is undersized himself as a 6'1" floor general who isn't necessarily heralded for his defense.

As such, Black and Howard appear to be more ideal complements as fellow reserves who offer the size to help the second unit defend adequately.

For as valid as that concern may be, Richardson is by no means ruled out of the rotation. Orlando has a deep bench that will likely take early form with Jones, Black, Tristan da Silva, Jonathan Isaac, and Goga Bitadze.

There's a realistic outcome, however, in which Black moves up a position in place of da Silva or Isaac, and Richardson is granted the opportunity to contribute off the bench.

Richardson's three-point shooting could prove invaluable to a team that ranked dead last in three-point field goal percentage in 2025-26. He could also turn heads with his underrated passing ability, which could take shape with Jones as one of his veterans.

It won't be an easy path for Richardson to travel, but there's an easily conceivable world in which he's playing meaningful minutes for the Magic in 2025-26.