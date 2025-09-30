Draft guru heaps praise on underrated Magic signing

With the 2025-26 season approaching, Orlando Magic signee Tyus Jones is seeing his reputation restored as the best backup point guard in the NBA. It's a distinction he's carried through multiple stops, with his responsible playmaking and efficient shooting earning critical acclaim.

It's a thrilling development that should have Magic fans eager to see how their new-look second unit will take shape around one of the best reserves in the Association.

Orlando signed Jones to a one-year, $7 million contract in one of the most quietly brilliant moves of the summer. It was a clear effort to alleviate the playmaking burden from primary scoring options Paolo Banchero and Franz Wagner, as well as improve the team's three-point shooting.

During a recent episode of the Game Theory Podcast, NBA Draft guru Sam Vecenie discussed Jones and plainly stated: "There aren't just many backup point guards in the league than Tyus Jones."

The Magic's marquee acquisition was Desmond Bane, but his former Memphis Grizzlies teammate will be equally as significant.

Tyus Jones praised as best backup point guard in the NBA

Jones is a 10-year veteran who has made a steady impact at each of his three stops. That's taken on an entirely new life over the past three seasons, when his playing time has increased and his quality of play has followed suit.

During that three-year stretch, Jones compiled averages of 10.8 points, 5.9 assists, 2.5 rebounds, 1.0 steal, and 1.7 three-point field goals made in 26.6 minutes per game on .458/.400/.827 shooting.

Those numbers are already impressive, but they're even more significant when translated to 14.5 points, 7.9 assists, 3.4 rebounds, 1.3 steal, and 2.3 three-point field goals made per 36 minutes. That level of well-rounded value and production is exactly what Orlando has been missing.

In 2024-25, Orlando's second unit ranked dead last in three-point field goal percentage and in the bottom half of the league in turnovers per contest.

Jones should help address both of those flaws with an efficient jump shot and remarkably low turnover numbers. He has a career average of 0.8 turnovers per game and, 10 years in, an assist-to-turnover ratio of 5.43.

That alone should help the Magic improve the efficiency with which they operate and decrease the number of easy points they give up in 2025-26.

With Jones on the roster, the Magic can now coordinate the efforts to develop chemistry between a potentially top-tier backcourt. Bane and Jalen Suggs project to provide immense two-way value, and Jones can offer the perfect change of pace and poise on offense.

The Magic will need to figure out the chemistry issues that are destined to arise early in the season, but the potential is there for the Jones acquisition to prove monumental.