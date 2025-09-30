Orlando Magic give encouraging update on key injured player

Jalen Suggs wanted to be back for the start of training camp. The always energetic guard was pushing to try to be ready to be back on the floor.

It was somewhat shocking to fans when he revealed on a podcast a few weeks ago that he was not quite all the way back. He confirmed during media day that he was not ready to go fully. That goal of returning for camp had slipped away from him. Suggs will only be a partial participant in training camp.

But one goal still remains. And even the usually reticent Orlando Magic are openly saying an injury timeline.

President of basketball operations Jeff Weltman said the aim is for Jalen Suggs to return for the team's season opener on Oct. 22 against the Miami Heat. That would not preclude Suggs from playing in one of the final two preseason games at the Kia Center. It could also mean that he will not return until after the season begins.

There is no exact date for Suggs' return. But there is a window the team is hopeful for his return. And that is encouraging, even if it means being patient waiting through camp for Suggs' return.

Everyone is just being patient even as they see the finish line in sight.

"I have taken it out of my psyche and out of my control and given it to Him," Suggs said at Media Day. "And approaching every day with the intention to do everything in my power so that I can be available and ready for the boys and the squad come game one. Just the everyday process of being here, being on the table, getting my body work done, coming in the weight room and making sure I get my strength training and preparing every part of my body, this is the most intentional we have been hitting all of those muscle groups."

The Magic hope that the surgery will correct the issue now and prevent any long-term or lingering issues within the knee. The Magic and Suggs are making a short-term sacrifice to try to keep him healthy for the long term.

In it for the long term

Health has been one of the major issues that Jalen Suggs has faced throughout his career. He has played in 70-plus games just once in his four-year career. He played in only 35 games last year as he dealt with a back injury before his knee injury occurred.

Suggs understands that he is far more valuable on the court with his energy than off the court, even if he still tries to bring that energy on that end. Suggs said he has been working on all parts of his body and feels as strong as he has felt entering the season.

He is eager to bring everything together. But he and the team knows it will come in due time.

"I think Jalen is one of our X-factors," Franz Wagner said during media day. "I think just the energy he plays with, the plays he makes without the basketball and just the type of character he is. His energy spreads across the whole room when he's in. You always need players like that. Add that to a player who can do stuff with the ball like he can, I think he is one of our most important players."

The Magic will be patient as Suggs returns. They know they are in this for the long haul with him. They need him in April and May far more than they need him in October.

Dotting some i's and crossing some t's to make sure he is fully healthy is vital for the team and its success.

It is truly about ramping him up through these final phases of his recovery. The Magic clearly feel certain he is close enough to put some basic timetable on his return.

The Magic though are cautious as ever with making sure he is set to return. The Magic are going to make sure they check every box before unleashing Suggs on the league. After all, Suggs plays a particular way and they and he needs the confidence to play that dynamic, aggressive and physical style.

"What our hope is to ramp him up in training camp," Jeff Weltman said during media day. "We'll see as he stacks the days how he's feeling, and if Arnie [Kander] is feeling and our medical staff is feeling that he is ready to get on the court for preseason games. Obviously, if he is going to play in the opening game, you would hope he can get into a preseason game. Even having that discussion gives you the window into how we are looking at his timeline."

In the right mindspace

Jalen Suggs has worked very hard to return to this spot.

Jeff Weltman said he is in an "incredible mindspace" as a result of all the breathing and centering work Jalen Suggs has done with Arnie Kander during the last two seasons. Suggs indeed seems like he is in a good headspace as he attacked this injury.

He still wants to be involved, even when he was out with the early stages of the injury during the Playoffs. He wants to bring his energy to the team any way he can. And he has to find his voice from the sideline.

Everyone knows how vital Suggs is to this team's success. This injury has only revealed to him how vital he is.

"I think the biggest thing that I learned last year, especially coming back and playing that one game against Detroit at home and then sitting out and only having to use my voice, is how important energy is to winning and how important mindset is to winning," Suggs said at Media Day. "That is something I think I can provide. To be a leader and to be a voice from a pure space. I would say that I lead by love and joyfulness and by example. that was something last year taught me is important to Jalen Suggs as a player."

Suggs will come back stronger. He is on his way back. And it is encouraging that there is at least a window of a timeline for his return.