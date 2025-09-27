Paolo Banchero offers Magic something they haven't had since Dwight Howard

If an anonymous assistant coach proves correct, then Paolo Banchero will solidify his status as one of the 10 best players in the NBA in 2025-26. It's a distinction the Orlando Magic star has been closing in on, with many even singing his praises as an All-NBA candidate before an injury derailed his momentum in 2024-25.

If Banchero achieves that status, it would be the first time since Dwight Howard played for the Magic that the franchise could claim to be building around a top-10 player.

Orlando selected Banchero at No. 1 overall in the 2022 NBA Draft, thus unavoidably endorsing him as a potentially elite player. He quickly validated the hype, winning Rookie of the Year in 2022-23 and earning his first career All-Star Game appearance in 2023-24.

Orlando increased its win total by 12 games during Banchero's first season and went 47-35 in 2023-24—its best record since Howard led the team to 52 wins in 2010-11.

Banchero built upon that success early in 2024-25, scoring at least 30 points in three of his first five games. That includes a dominant showing against the NBA Finalist Indiana Pacers, during which he posted 50 points, 13 rebounds, and nine assists.

An injury cost Banchero months of the 2024-25 season, but an anonymous assistant coach told Tim Bontemps of ESPN that he can see the Magic star entering the ranks of the elite in 2025-26.

"If [Banchero] comes in and plays the right way, and they do what they are supposed to do," an East assistant coach said, "I could absolutely see him in [the top 10] next year."

If the anonymous coach is to be believed, Banchero will continue his trend of improving upon his performance season over season and reach top-10 status in 2025-26.

Paolo Banchero can be Magic's first top-10 player since Dwight Howard

Banchero finished the 2024-25 season with averages of 25.9 points, 7.9 rebounds, 4.8 assists, and 1.9 three-point field goals made per game. Orlando fell 4-1 to the Boston Celtics in the playoffs, but Banchero turned heads once more by going stride-for-stride with Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum.

Through 12 career postseason games, Banchero has now accumulated averages of 28.0 points, 8.5 rebounds, 4.1 assists, and 2.3 three-point field goals made on .447/.418/.711 shooting.

In 2025-26, the Magic are hoping to see Banchero take one more step toward true superstardom. He's already one of the best two-way players in the Association, capable of playing tremendous defense and scoring at a remarkable rate every time he appears on the court.

Compounded by his selfless acceptance of a primary playmaking role despite it not being his preferred style of play, Banchero is the epitome of a franchise player.

With this in mind, Orlando can comfortably move forward with its efforts to build a contender. For the first time since it had Howard, the franchise is equipped with the knowledge that the best player on the team will give them a chance against any and every opponent.

The task at hand is thus to complement Banchero with the ideal supporting cast to accentuate his strengths and simplify the game for him in areas of growth.

The Magic have made significant progress on that front by trading for Desmond Bane and signing Tyus Jones. Both Bane and Jones are efficient three-point shooters and high-level playmakers who will improve the spacing and general flow of the offense while alleviating pressure from Banchero.

Compounded by the presence of returning players such as Wendell Carter Jr., Jalen Suggs, and Franz Wagner, the Magic have built a team that appears to perfectly complement Banchero. It's a testament to the front office's brilliant work and Banchero's invaluable versatility.

For the first time in well over a decade, Orlando has a potential top-10 player to build around.