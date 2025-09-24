Magic finally grant Paolo Banchero his longtime wish

Roughly one year after Paolo Banchero publicly requested two specific roster upgrades, the Orlando Magic finally gave him exactly what he wanted. It's a sign of good faith from an organization that has been transformed by the former Duke Blue Devils star into a postseason factor.

With improved three-point shooting and the addition of two playmakers who can enable Banchero to operate as more of a hub than a point forward, Orlando has granted its franchise player his wish.

The Magic have made the playoffs in consecutive seasons, with Banchero playing a definitive role in their success. He and Franz Wagner rank among the best co-starring duos in the NBA, capable of creating for themselves and others while embracing the demands of a defensive-minded culture.

In a 2024 interview with Ben Golliver of The Washington Post, however, Banchero stated his belief that Orlando needed to improve its three-point shooting and find a true facilitator to run the offense.

"Shooting is a big part of what we need to improve on, whether we go and get somebody or try to develop guys. I don't know which way they're going to approch that. And having a guy who can set the table and be reliable...I would rather be more of an offensive hub than the point guard, if that makes sense."

Suffice it to say, the Magic have not only granted one of Banchero's wishes, but two: Improved three-point shooting and the addition of playmakers who can simplify the game for him.

Magic got exactly what Paolo Banchero asked for: Shooting, playmaking

Orlando's two key additions this summer were shooting guard Desmond Bane and point guard Tyus Jones. Both are excellent shooters, with Bane boasting a career average of 2.6 three-point field goals made per game on 41.0 percent shooting and Jones checking in at 1.0 and 37.8 percent.

Jones has increased his volume and efficiency over the past two seasons, knocking down 1.9 three-point field goals per game on 41.4 percent shooting from beyond the arc.

That's likely music to Banchero's ears. In 2024-25, Orlando ranked dead last in the NBA in three-point field goals made (11.2) and three-point field goal percentage (31.8 percent)—finishing as the only team in the Association to shoot worse than 33.5 percent.

With a new-look backcourt built around two of the most efficient shooters in the NBA, Banchero can now operate with significantly more space and regularly create catch-and-shoot opportunities.

Bane and Jones are also two of the best playmakers at their respective positions. Bane has compiled an average of 5.0 assists per game over the past three seasons, while Jones has dished out 5.9 per contest and 7.9 per 36 minutes during that same time.

Jones is not only productive, but responsible, accumulating a mind-melting assist-to-turnover ratio of 5.43—ranking first or second in the category in every season since 2017-18, when he was third.

With two high-volume additions preparing to space the floor and create for their teammates, Banchero can channel his focus to what he'd prefer it to be. As the hub of the offense, plays can still run through him, but he'll have more options at his disposal while carrying less reponsibility.

Every team's job is to make it as easy as possible for their franchise player to be the best version of themselves, and the Magic have accomplished that goal with Banchero.