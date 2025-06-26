Jase Richardson defines himself by what he can prove

Jase Richardson messaged into the media room at the AdventHealth Training Center after the Orlando Magic made him the 25th pick in the Draft with a sparse background behind him.

He had his Magic draft hat on, but it certainly did not look like the hustle and bustle of a side locker room at the Barclays Center. Richardson did not have his moment to shake the commissioner's hand.

He was not invited to the green room for the first round, one of the shocking absences from a deep draft class.

Richardson was one of the draft stories of the night. A talented young guard who surprisingly slipped down the board despite clear talent and plenty of people who were excited about him. Someone was going to have to overlook those flaws and see him as the player he was.

That is something Richardson was clearly about. You do not play at Michigan State for Tom Izzo without a little bit of toughness and defense, even if you do not measure right.

Richardson is not just what he is -- an excellent shooter, a crafty driver and an efficient finisher at the rim -- he is what he will overcome. And that is the spirit the Magic saw in him most.

"He's been coached hard his whole life," coach Jamahl Mosley said after the NBA Draft. "I think that's a big piece of who he is and what he's capable of doing. Good on-ball defender, positional defender. He understands what he needs to do and how he needs to play. He's up for the challenge in whatever we ask him to do. His ability to have that IQ and understanding of what it takes to get on the court is a big-time start."

Those are the things that stood out to his new coach. But that is not necessarily what stood out in the draft process.

Richardson faces a lot of shortcomings

Jase Richardson got dinged for measuring at 6-foot-0.25 without shoes during the Combine, far from the 6-foot-3 he was listed at. That alone can be a difficult thing to overcome.

Because of that size, many expect him to play point guard. That is when they might turn their eyes to his assist numbers -- and the relatively low 1.9 per game he averaged. He does not play exactly like a point guard.

Those questions and doubts surrounded him throughout the Draft process and eventually on draft night -- Jay Bilas of ESPN repeated on several occasions how great an offensive player Richardson is, he is just small.

But Richardson believes he can be more of an on-ball attacker. He believes he can play point guard. He believes he can fit in with this already-established Magic team -- likely playing next to Anthony Black, Jalen Suggs or Desmond Bane to help with any defensive shortcomings.

With his offensive skills, he believes he can add to this team and show the league things he was not able to do in college because of his role.

Richardson is eager to prove doubters wrong again.

"Whoever is on the floor, I feel like I can play with pretty well," Richardson said after the Draft. "If the team needs me to play point guard, I can be on the ball and facilitate and make plays for others. if the team needs me at the 2-guard, I can slide over there and be a second playmaker from that position as well."

Because that gets to what Richardson can do.

Richardson is one of the best shooters

Jase Richardson is a shooter and scorer through and through, the skills the Orlando Magic so desperately needed to add.

Richardson averaged 12.1 points per game and shot 49.3 percent from the floor and 41.2 percent from three. He was not only one of the most efficient jump shooters and 3-point shooters in the Draft, he is also one of the best guards at finishing at the rim too.

That makes him a player who can slot in anywhere the team needs him. He can be a floor spacer as a shooter. He can attack and get to the rim and finish over bigger defenders.

"One, the young man that he is. His toughness, his basketball IQ. He's a guy who can knock down shots. He's not afraid of moments," Mosley said after the Draft. "His family history of who and what he comes from is such an important piece. Getting down here, get him on the court, get him around our guys. Just get him ready to work is going to be a big key piece for him."

Richardson starts over

Everything starts from scratch when you make it to the NBA. Jase Richardson has to prove himself all over again.

The Orlando Magic expected to be looking at him with the 16th pick when they still had it. They were as surprised as anyone that he became available to them with the 25th pick.

While there are a lot of questions for Richardson to continue to answer as he makes his NBA debut, he still checks a lot of skills and needs the Magic have to fill. What he can do is just as important as the skills he needs to answer.

And he can do a lot for this team.

"Jase for us fits a lot of needs because he is an excellent shooter, he is one of the lowest mistake players in the whole draft," president of basketball operations Jeff Weltman said. "He's about 6-feet, 6-feet-1, but he has a 6-6 wingspan. Most importantly, he is an incredible young guy and he has a great feel for the game. We look forward to indoctrinating him, having him here and making him a part of the team."

The Magic, it would appear, got their guy. They at the very least got a player who exemplifies the things the Magic like in players.

He may not have the physical tools the Magic typically target. But he has the personality and the will to voercome his weaknesses and fight for wins.

That is what the Magic will expect him to do once again.