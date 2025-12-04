Jamahl Mosley gave Orlando Magic fans their wish, and they want more

Jase Richardson has had to sit and wait his turn.

Inevitably it would come around. That is just the nature of the NBA. But the waiting is hte hardest part.

So with the Orlando Magic struggling to break down the San Antonio Spurs on Wednesday and needing some energy, coach Jamahl Mosley called Jase Richardson's number.

For the first time, save for the rushed ending of the loss to the Boston Celtics a few weeks ago, Richardson was not only playing meaningful minutes but playing in clutch minutes. This is the opportunity he could not squander.

Richardson immediately made his presence felt, injecting energy into a team that was struggling to find its pace and be the aggressor in what would turn into a 114-112 loss.

It has been a moment fans have been begging for after Richardson's stellar preseason. Richardson took advantage of the time and continues to make a strong case every time he touches the floor.

Richardson delivered exactly what the Magic needed in the moment and earned the right to close Wednesday's game.

"I just think for me coming in for those minutes, especially in a close game like that, you are just trying to come in and make an impact," Richardson said after Wednesday's game. "I'm thankful for coach for putting me in the fourth quarter, especially in a close game like this. I'm just trying to make the most of my time."

An immediate impact

Jase Richardson scored eight points on 3-for-5 shooting in 15:52. Richardson added two assists and five rebounds. The Magic were +9 with him on the floor. He helped spark the comeback that gave the Magic a chance to win.

He checked in with four minutes remaining in the third quarter and played virtually the rest of the game, a huge sign of confidence and confirmation of the impact he was making.

Almost immediately Jase Richardson made an impact, saving Anthony Black after he slipped on the floor late in the third quarter and blowing by Carter Bryant for a layup. His next make came on a floater with 4:30 to play in the fourth quarter as he quickly attacked downhill and got his shot up before the center could collapse on him.

In a game where the Magic were seemingly stuck in the mud trying to break down the Spurs' defense, Richardson injected life with his offense.

"I thought he was great," coach Jamahl Mosley said after Wednesday's game. "I thought he did a great job battling, pushing the pace, getting rebounds and trying to defend the right way. He did all the things we ask him to do when he steps into the game."

Richardson's scoring chops have rarely been questioned. That was what he did at Michigan State at an NBA level. His shooting and ability to finish at the rim were what got him drafted.

The question was whether his could overcome his height on defense. The Spurs indeed tried to attack him.

But for all the positive things he did in Wednesday's game, the best was when he got called four a double foul while fighting off Jeremy Sochan only a minute after he checked in. That set a physical tone that Richardson was going to fight for everything.

One of his makes was a putback off his own miss. Another came after he shot the gap on a pick and role and stole the ball from Dylan Harper.

Richardson lived the old adage of staying ready and stepping in when the team needed him.

"He's been locked in the whole time," Jalen Suggs said after Wednesday's game. He's got so much passion for the game. I'm so glad he got to come in and play and hoop. He changed the game from a couple of stops he got, his energy on the defensive side. I think offensively, he was really decisive whether it was driving, kicking, causing problems to find his spray outs and cutters. I'm really proud of him."

When is the opportunity?

This was Jase Richardson's first real significant minutes this season.

He has appeared in just 12 of the Magic's 22 games but averaged only 7.0 minutes per game. He has played more than 10 minutes just three times.

His most substantial playing time came in the loss to the Boston Celtics when he played a career-high 21:20 and scored 18 points to help turn a blowout into a nip-and-tuck game. It was clear then what kind of offensive spark he could bring.

According to Databallr, he has played only 46 of medium or high-leverage minutes (essentially taking out garbage time minutes). The Magic have a 125.8 offensive rating with him on the floor and a -4.3 net rating.

There is not enough of a sample to make many conclusions. But everyone can see the clear scoring impact.

The difference between the more reserved Tyus Jones is especially clear. Richardson makes a more visible impact and certainly scores a lot more.

Jones has struggled this year, averaging only 2.1 points per game and shooting 23.5 percent from three, both career lows. Orlando has a team-worst (among rotation players) -5.2 points per 100 possessions with Jones on the floor, including a 108.1 offensive rating. The Magic are only worse offensively with Jonathan Isaac on the floor (making the case for Noah Penda to gain minutes, too).

Things have been better recently. In the last 10 games, the Magic have a +7.9 net rating (116.5 offensive rating/108.7 defensive rating). That is still among the worst net ratings on the team and the offense does not get a notable bump.

Richardson is certainly worthy of getting time carved out for him. And games like Wednesday when he takes advantage of that opportunity is only going to help Richardson gain the trust and experience he needs to take on that role.

That may not mean he is in the rotation yet. And so Richardson will need to be patient once again and take advantage of his turn when it arrives again.

"Just staying engaged on the bench. Just trying to be an energizer," Richardson said of how he stays engaged. "Try to have fun on the bench. Get in the huddles and communicate what I'm seeing. Moe and Paolo, I'm talking to them every other play for what they see. I'm just trying to stay as locked in and engaged as I can."

Richardson was ready when the team called on him. He made an impact that hints at his potential as a young player. And he seemed to demand a longer look with his play.