Orlando Magic's rookies make the most of hard-earned playing time

The Orlando Magic knew Sunday's game would be challenging when the schedule was released. An Orlando-to-Boston is tough even at full strength.

The team would be without Jalen Suggs, sitting out perhaps his last back-to-back as part of his knee injury recovery; Wendell Carter, dealing with a sudden ankle sprain after Saturday's game; Paolo Banchero, still nursing a strained left groin; and Goga Bitadze, a late scratch with a sore ankle.

The task was only taller because the Orlando Magic buried themselves in as much as a 26-point hole as they let frustration with their shooting, a hot-shooting Boston Celtics team and poor defense with the unfamiliar lineups put them on their back foot.

The game was essentially over as the fourth quarter began, as the team could seemingly go through the motions to get out of Boston.

That is not how this team works. This is an opportunity for minutes for several players.

Enter Noah Penda, Jase Richardson and Jett Howard. The trio helped spearhead the Magic's fourth quarter, cutting the Celtics' lead to as little as six in the fourth quarter. Howard's 22 four-quarter points tied a franchise record for a quarter (he finished with 30).

Only a pair of Jaylen Brown 3-pointers ended the run and secured the Celtics a harder-than-expected 138-129 win on Sunday. The Magic's rookies alongside Howard shined to make the game tighter.

"I loved our team's fight," coach Jamahl Mosley said after Sunday's loss. "These guys just continued to battle. Our bench was in it for them. Those guys we talk about staying ready when your number is called. Those guys stepped up and stepped into their role and accepted whatever was asked of them tonight. They did it wholeheartedly."

Getting their moment at long last on a team with big expectations and a more settled rotation, the Magic's two rookies made their case for more playing time. They were the engines that got the Magic back in the game, often on both ends.

That is a key takeaway and as much about who the Magic are as anything else.

Jase gets his chance

No player is probably requested to play more than Jase Richardson.

Tyus Jones' scoring struggles -- he scored three points with six assists in Sunday's loss -- and poor on/off numbers have only increased demand for the Orlando Magic to throw their first-round pick into the fire. There might be something to that argument to give Richardson a game to see where he is at.

It is a long season, and there is time for patience. These games where Jalen Suggs sits are a sure time to get Jase Richardson some minutes.

But he has had to wait. He has not had many meaningful minutes through the first month of the season.

This game was the perfect time to get Richardson rolling. And he was rolling, scoring 14 of his 18 points in the fourth quarter.

"I think just being patient, honestly," Richardson said after Sunday's game. "Getting into a game like this, you want to try to go out and show what you can do. But you also don't want to overdo it. Just staying patient and trusting these guys."

Richardson was doing everything that was sold about him from the Draft -- attacking the rim and finishing through taller players and contact, hitting threes off the dribble and spot-ups and being pesky and composed on defense.

The Boston Celtics were certainly testing the rookie on several occasions defensively, that might still be his weakness. But Richardson never backed down.

That remains his most endearing and enduring trait. It is why he was ready for this opportunity when it finally came around for him.

And Richardson's strong performance certainly makes a stronger argument for him to get more playing time.

Noah Penda makes his mark

The Orlando Magic's two rookies were not expected to play very much this year. This is an experienced team with championship aspirations that doe snot really have the patience to sit through rookie mistakes.

It was only a matter of time before either Jase Richardson or Noah Penda went down to the G-League to get some playing time and stay read. Penda got his turn last week, playing with the Osceola Magic for a pair of games in Texas.

He returned to the team on Saturday in time to head on this trip. That playing time certainly seemed to prepare Penda for this moment.

Penda checked in late in the second quarter and made a mark with his energy. Coach Jamahl Mosley stuck with him through the third quarter. While he did most of his scoring in the third quarter, the energy he brought were the seeds to the team's comebakc.

Penda finished with 12 points, eight rebounds and four assists. The Magic ran their offense through him for much of the fourth quarter as the Celtics, playing small, sent waves of defenders at him. Three of his four assists came in the final quarter.

Penda was active on the glass and around the basket on both ends. That was key to Orlando stringing together enough stops to cut into the lead.

"Me and him talk all the time about just being ready when it is our turn to get in," Richardson said after Sunday's loss. "And when we get in, work super hard. That's what he did tonight. He was crashing the glass, hitting big-time shots and defending. It was an impressive game from him.

Considering Jonathan Isaac played fewer than five minutes and looked out of sorts filling in as the backup center, Noah Penda made a case to fill in at that spot. He has already taken some minutes and has some trust in his defense.

This was more proof that he is knocking on the door.

It was more proof that the Magic have some depth to play with and young players eager for their chance.

The Magic were rightfully frustrated this game playe dout the way it did. The starters lost contact giving up a 48-point second quarter. It was their bench that brought them back into the game.

But if the lesson is the Magic can trust their rookies a bit more, that will be valuable down the road. Both Richardson and Penda earned a more extended look with how they fought in this one.