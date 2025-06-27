Jase Richardson, Noah Penda hoping to add to Orlando Magic's DNA

It has been a week of reflection for the Orlando Magic as an organization.

It started on Wednesday with the announcement that longtime CEO Alex Martins would be stepping down into an advisory role and some reorganization with the team's business leadership. Even reconfiguring the DeVos family's presence in Orlando.

It continued with the draft and the selection of Jase Richardson and Noah Penda. The Draft itself causes teams to assess what they value as they try to find that fit on the court and off the court. They try to find the right players for their team and the right people for their organization.

Consistently and constantly, president of basketball operations Jeff Weltman talks about those qualities he values -- the versatility, toughness and IQ he looks for on the court. He also talks constantly about the person and people they bring onto the team.

This is what it means to have the Magic DNA. They not only want gifted players, they want hard workers and selfless people. They want players who will add all of that to the team.

As Orlando finished this week, introducing its two newest players, that sense of what and who the Magic are came into focus. That was the biggest impression they left on Richardson and Penda as they got formally introduced to their new team.

The Magic's DNA is more than just about those measurables. It is truly about family and what they mean to their teammates -- their new family.

"I just think it means coming in and working as hard as you can," Richardson said Friday as he was introduced to the local media. "Me and Noah, when we came in and worked out together, we really came in and worked out as hard as we possibly could. I think that is one thing they really liked about us is we are going to put a full effort out there."

"I would also say I think it is taking care of each other," Penda added. "I felt like the organization was really big on family, having all of their players connected to each other. So I think it is a big part of the deal."

Rookies will add to the Orlando Magic's identity

The Orlando Magic are confident in who they are now.

They have been to the Playoffs in consecutive seasons. They have carved a consistent identity on the defensive end. They know the kind of players they like to grab and the players that fit their identity.

Orlando is not going to grab nice guys because they are nice. They have to fit the team's philosophy and show their potential for commitment to who this team is.

That has animated the Magic's busy offseason, acquiring a player like Desmond Bane who will add shooting and offense to the team without taking away any of its defensive bite, at least in theory.

The Magic hope that their two rookies can add something to the team, too, all while fitting that defensive identity.

Richardson was probably dinged in the draft process over his height. He measured at 6-foot-0.25 at the NBA Draft Combine. But he has the competitive spirit and intensity the Magic look for. He has a 6-foot-6 wingspan to make up for his short stature.

But Richardson is a dynamic and aggressive offensive player. Coach Jamahl Mosley praised his basketball IQ, decision-making and ability to make plays for others beyond his shooting as things he can bring to the team.

Penda certainly has the defensive reputation the Magic look for. He was a noted defender for Le Mans and France's U20 team at Eurobasket last summer. Mosley said he liked Penda's ability to switch and be versatile on defense caught his eye pretty immediately. Those are traits the Magic value.

He still needs to improve his shot though to be on the floor consistently.

They both have work to do to establish themselves in the NBA. But they checked the intangible and personality boxes the team likes. Through working out and meeting with the team, they both have at least some idea of what the Magic are looking for.

What mattered as the Magic met with both was their selflessness and their desire to win, but also how they already seemed to fit into the group.

"It speaks to their character, the way that they were raised, it's about people," Mosley said Friday. "It's about how you treat people, the care factor that you have. They are both selfless individuals. That fits who we are as a group. More than anything on the other side of the court, they are both competitors. That is going to be big for us."

Orlando Magic know who they are

The Magic know who they are. Their two new players now have some sense of what the team's DNA is and should be. They have some idea of the attitude they must embrace.

The Magic do their homework on the people as much as they do their homework on the player. They feel like they added players who will add immensely to the group they have built together.

This duo is joining that family and embracing everything it means.

"We believe we have landed two great young men and great young players," Weltman said as the team introduced its two new draft picks Friday. "The exciting part for us as always, as you know, we look for the person before the player. We feel these two young guys have our Magic DNA. They are for others, that reflects itself on the court. You can tell the person by the way they play. These two guys look a lot different, but they look the same in that they are both givers. I hope that they grow into our team in that respect and we look forward to that happening."

They hope this new duo exemplifies everything they want it to mean to be a Magic player.