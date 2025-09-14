Jase Richardson has big role to play in Orlando Magic's postseason hopes

The Orlando Magic had a simple formula in the 2024 season and when they were healthy throughout the 2025 season.

They had a stellar duo in their starting lineup that put pressure on defenses and a hounding defense that kept pressure on opponents and slowed the game down. But with their offensive struggles, they needed to hunt for advantages wherever they could find them.

They often found that advantage with their bench.

Bolstered by Moe Wagner, whom Jamahl Mosley jokes could score 10 points falling out of bed, and Cole Anthony, along with lineups that featured Franz Wagner as its anchor, the Magic's bench was a legitimate weapon for this team.

Orlando finished fourth in bench scoring in the 2024 season and were fifth in bench scoring before Moe Wagner's injury in December.

Whatever shortcomings the overall roster had, the Magic found ways to stay in the game because they could get a boost from their bench.

While the Magic have greatly improved their overall talent level and starting lineup, vaulting them into conversations at the top of the Eastern Conference, they still have a lot of questions about their bench and who will step in.

Orlando sacrificed a lot of scoring off their bench and their depth to load their starting lineup. And now, younger players must step into these bigger roles. It will be a key factor this season.

The Magic are not expected to lean on their rookies very much this season. The rotation has established players throughout the lineup and young players the Magic have invested years into stepping into these roles. They are a team that is expected to contend, and that gives precious little time to allow rookies to develop and make mistakes.

Still, Jase Richardson could have a critical skill the Magic will need off their bench. They need someone who can get a bucket.

That is the biggest thing the Magic may have lost in trading Cole Anthony to the Memphis Grizlies to acquire Desmond Bane. They lost one of their key engines from that bench. As Orlando prepares for the season, finding creation and scoring off their bench could be a key factor.

Magic are missing a spark off their bench

The Orlando Magic have a clearly loaded starting lineup.

While coach Jamahl Mosley has typically gone with a 10-man rotation, he probably will limit his rotation to ensure at least two of the team's top four players are on the floor at all times. The Magic probably should have at least one of them on the floor at all times.

Injuries will inevitably happen. And what everybody does not know is how this team will fill in and support when players inevitably miss time.

What the Magic seem to be missing is a clear scoring spark off the bench. Certainly, in the same way they had with Cole Anthony, who was at least capable of taking over and winning games on occasion, like he did in a 35-point effort in the comeback win over the Miami Heat in December.

The Magic do not have that player anymore.

The hope is that guard Anthony Black will take a step up in his scoring and playmaking. He averaged only 9.4 points and 3.1 assists per game last year. But he is not a primary scorer. If anything, Magic fans have been asking him to play with more confidence and consistency.

He is better known for his defense. And his offense has seen him largely relegated to standing on the perimeter waiting to receive the ball. He does not always play like the point guard fans want him to be.

Free agent acquisition Tyus Jones is not a primary scorer. He is a playmaker and creator more than anything else.

Other than that? Jonathan Isaac is a defender who has struggled with his shot and finding offensive consistency. Moe Wagner is a solid post scorer, but he is recovering from a torn ACL and is unlikely to return until December.

Goga Bitadze will fill in and has shown hints of an improving jumper, but he is more likely to be a scavenger around the basket.

Tristan da Silva has played well in EuroBasket and can attack closeouts. But he projects more as a 3-and-D player.

There is a surprising lack of socring push off the bench.

Jase Richardson can carve a role

That is why the selection of Jase Richardson seemed to be both against the Orlando Magic's type but completely necessary. He, at least in theory, can give the Magic the scoring push they traded away in Cole Anthony.

Richardson is a score-first guard with a strong finishing ability at the rim, particularly for a small guard, and a promising three-point shot.

Richardson averaged 12.1 points per game and shot 41.2 percent from three. He averaged 16.5 points per game and shot 10 for 18 from the floor and 3 for 6 from three in two Summer League Games (his run was cut short by an ankle injury). He impressed especially with his ability to get to the basket and to the foul line, making 10 of 11 free throws, too.

Richardson has the fearlessness and energy needed to be a driver and initiator. More importantly, he has a scoring instinct that so many of the Magic's reserves lack.

There will be games where Orlando will need a spark off the bench. It is inevitable in every season. Just like injuries are inevitable in every season. Richardson could end up playing a bigger role when that time comes. And the Magic will need a scorer's mindset.

That is at least one area where Richardson can make his mark and push for a spot in the rotation. It is one area where he stands out.

There is a lot to sort through as the Magic prepare for training camp. How they carve out these roles will go a long way to deciding where the Magic's season ends up.

Richardson will have to fight for his time. And he will surely make mistakes in the process. But he has a skill the Magic need badly. And everyone is curious to see how he holds up as he builds his rookie year.