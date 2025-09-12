Championship teams need key players like Orlando Magic's forward

Franz Wagner put the finishing touches to a 20-point first half with a three-pointer.

There are always a lot of eyes on Wagner's three-point shot these days -- he went 3 for 8 from three, ending a 1-for-12 cold spurt in the last three games. But the one thing he has not gotten a ton of in this tournament is spot-up or catch-and-shoot threes. He has had to work to create a lot for himself.

So that three at the end of the first half was a big one. The ball swung to him. He had time to line his shot up and drain it with confidence.

That was a credit to Tristan da Silva and the work he put in to that point of the game.

He had proven himself to Finland's defense that he was a threat and someone they needed to rotate to. A few possessions prior, Wagner drove toward the lane, drew a defender to him and kicked it out to da Silva for a quick three that the young forward promptly drained.

Da Silva was simply returning the favor with his pass.

But it was the kind of play that defines the role da Silva has played for Germany during this EuroBasket run. It is the kind of play that da Silva will need more of when he returns to Orlando to play for the Orlando Magic.

Da Silva is starting to put those pieces together more.

His game against Finland in the EuroBasket semifinals was his best in the tournament so far. He had 13 points on 4-for-7 shooting, making three of his five 3-point attempts. He added three rebounds, two steals and a block.

This came on the heels of his five-point showing against Slovenia. But all five of those points were vital in Germany's come-from-behind effort -- a third-quarter buzzer-beating heave to cut the deficit to four and a layup to open the fourth quarter.

Beyond that, da Silva's contributions have been about how he finds himself in the right spot and how he makes so few mistakes on defense. What everyone wanted to see is for him to do that but find a way to be more impactful.

As this tournament has proceeded da Silva's impact has only grown. He is starting to put the pieces together.

Getting stronger

Tristan da Silva had a solid rookie season, contributing in meaningful ways early in the season, especially when the team was dealing with injuries. His playing time diminished as the season wore on -- he played only five minutes in the Orlando Magic's playoff series.

Da Silva showed promise but still needed work.

His Summer League run focused on his aggression and trying to attack off the dribble. But he was one of the stars of that Summer League team. How he played for the German national team would be a better barometer of his growth.

It certainly took some time for da Silva to get his sea legs and find his role with his national team. But slowly, da Silva has started to find his shot more consistently and is contributing more to Germany.

In the entire tournament, da Silva is averaging 10.1 points per game and shooting 55.8 percent from the floor and 15 for 30 from three (50.0 percent). In the three knockout round games, da Silva is averaging 9.7 points per game and shooting 7 for 13 from three.

He has scored in double figures in four of his last five games. That certainly suggests a higher level of comfort in his role and where he fits in with this team.

Tristan Da Silva is not like Franz Wagner, who has plays run for him over and over. He is there to spread the floor and add to Germany's cadre of shooters. He is meant to attack off closeouts with the threat of his 3-point shot.

That is what got him going against Finland. He hit a three early, and suddenly Finland was closing out hard on him, allowing him to attack. That is how he scored a floater inside the lane and was able to make that assist to Wagner late in the first half.

Da Silva ultimately got playing time because of his defense. He rarely is in the wrong spots and is a good help defender. Germany's trust in him defensively has grown too.

Tristan Da Silva was part of the group that was switching onto Lauri Markkanen (16 points, 6-for-17 shooting). On consecutive possessions, da Silva forced Markkanen into mistakes, including a block, as Germany held on to the lead in the third quarter.

These are all things that should excite the Magic. Da Silva has gotten what he needed from this tournament, gaining confidence in his place and his role on a winning team.

Winning teams need Da Silvas

The truth is that winning teams need players like Tristan da Silva. All of them have players who fill this role.

Da Silva is not someone who needs the ball or needs plays run for him. He is a gap filler, comfortable doing his job and often little more.

Everyone wants to see da Silva hunt for more ways to be impactful. But not at the expense of anyone else. His job is to pick his spots and hit open threes when he gets them.

The encouraging thing is that as this tournament has continued, da Silva has played this role more successfully. He has found his rhythm and found the places he can attack without doing too much.

He has found a way to fit in.

Germany could not pull away from Finland despite building a 20-point lead in the first half. Wagner scored 20 of his 22 points in the first half and finished shooting 6 for 19 from the floor. It was another rough game for him.

Dennis Schroder helped guide the team through the second half. But that left the door open for Finland.

Germany needed a strong defensive effort to hold on for dear life. That is where da Silva looked his most comfortable. And his contributions on offense only showed how much more comfortable and confident he has gotten.

Da Silva will play a big role for the Magic this season. He will be asked to defend, spread the floor and be a threat as a role player.

He is doing that for Germany. And that has them one game away from a EuroBasket title.