Orlando Magic have clear goal for Tristan da Silva at Summer League

Last year, Tristan da Silva got thrown into the fire.

The Orlando Magic faced major injuries to Paolo Banchero and then Franz Wagner that put the rookie suddenly in the crosshairs. He handled things about as well as he could, averaging 8.8 points per game shooting 31.3 percent from three in 40 games between Paolo Banchero's injury and Franz Wagner's return. That included 34 starts in those 40 games.

Da Silva had his moments, scoring 25 points and draining five 3-pointers in a win against the Toronto Raptors. He held his own on defense. But he largely looked like a rookie.

It was not completely shocking that da Silva fell out of the rotation by the end of the season. He played in only five total minutes in the Playoffs, appearing in only Games 1 and 5 of th series against the Boston Celtics.

That does not lessen the excitement over da Silva. Rookies, even ones who stayed in school for four seasons, need time to develop. They need time to get used to the NBA.

As most second-year players do, da Silva returns to Summer League a year wiser with that NBA experience under his belt. And like most second-year players, he wants to put that maturity on display in Summer League games. He wants to look like a veteran with NBA experience.

Considering the Magic's lingering needs, da Silva is in line for rotation minutes. He has a lot to prove and show this time around in Las Vegas.

"I feel like in basketball there is never a complete stage," da Silva said after practice Monday. "There are a lot of areas of my game I want to grow in. Just being comfortable playing that role I want to be in and gelling with everyone together to stay out there on the court."

Da Silva said his goals are simple: To showcase what he has worked on, play free and have fun. There is not a ton of pressure because his contract spot is set.

Da Silva is fighting for a rotation spot

What is not set is Tristan da Silva's place in the rotation. There is a clear opportunity for him to play next year. And the Orlando Magic should be watching closely if he is ready to step into a new role.

If the Magic plan on playing a 10-man rotation behind their projected starting lineup, da Silva should be in the mix. Tyus Jones, Anthony Black, Jonathan Isaac, Goga Bitadze/Moe Wagner figure to eat up a lot of minutes when the team is fully healthy. Da Silva is then uniquely situated to have a shot at regular minutes.

His 3-point shooting potential was evident throughout his rookie season, even after he struggled to close the season. That will be something the team will ask him to do.

It will be something the team needs to see from him during his Summer League run.

Everything is not solely about his stats or even about Summer League. The Magic have a sense of what he can do. But da Silva needs a good showing.

What the Magic have said repeatedly throughout the Summer League prep is they want to see da Silva be aggressive.

"We just want him to be aggressive," Magic Summer League coach Ameer Bahhur said. "He is very versatile on both ends of the floor. The main thing we keep telling him is to be aggressive and continue to attack."

More experienced players certainly have an advantage. They know what the NBA game feels like while the rookies are still learning what this next level is about.

Da Silva should look like a more experienced player. He should play with some more confidence -- and that would be saying something considering how well he played in Summer League last year.

Orlando should leave with some hint of what he can be.

"Being more vocal. Taking a step up from what I've done so far," da Silva said Monday of his goals for Summer League. "That's offensively and especially defensively. I feel like that's the area I have to grow. I'm excited, and I think it will be a good time."

The Magic also hope that means da Silva will be a calming influence for their young players on the roster. Noah Penda said Tristan da Silva has been great at being a sounding board for any questions he or Jase Richardson might have. He has also come up and given them tips and pointers for what the Magic are looking for in drills and practices.

That is what the Magic want to see from their Summer League veteran. It all points to da Silva being more comfortable in his role with the Magic and being ready to take a big step up.

But da Silva has a lot of work to do himself. He has to prove he can be more consistent on both ends. And so finding that aggression is critical to make this trip to Las Vegas that much more successful.

Da Silva will not be the easy headline from Summer League with two rookies joining an ambitious team. But his development may be the most important thing to come out of Las Vegas.

Summer League will be a big proving ground for just how ready he might be.