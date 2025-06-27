Magic's missing bench piece is already on their roster

The Orlando Magic should look at Tristan da Silva to fill the void on the wing for next season. They went into the offseason needing to answer questions to achieve their " win-now " mode. The Magic had to add shooting and playmaking, and answered the call by trading for Desmond Bane and drafting Jase Richardson. Now, the attention turns to free agency and the trade market to look to add to their bench, but the needed option is already on their roster.

The Magic need someone to consistently shoot the ball from three and be able to play on and off the ball in stretches to open the floor offensively.

Tristan da Silva's offensive game

Da Silva showed plenty of flashes throughout the year starting and coming off the bench while the Magic were dealing with injuries. He averaged 7.2 points per game on 41.2 percent from the field and 33.5 percent on his 3.2 3-point attempts per game. More specifically, the 6'8 forward shot 37.2 percent from the corners and made 87.3 percent from the free-throw line. There are indicators across the board that Da Silva will continue to improve as a shooter.

Da Silva had an up-and-down season, but there is a clear argument that there were up-and-down seasons across the roster, and due to injuries, Da Silva didn't have a normal season being thrown into the fire. There should be a belief da Silva will be better moving forward.

Fit with the Magic

There should be less of a question on the other side of the ball. Da Silva will be playing alongside Jonathan Isaac and Anthony Black. Two strong, arguably elite defenders leading the bench unit. Da Silva is a strong team defender and often finds himself in the right position at the right time. There needs to be an improvement in individual defense for a team that switches freely.

The final component falls under the CBA. The Magic are going to be an apron team with growing financial commitments. This is the season to give da Silva a chance to prove himself. Da Silva won't make more than $3.9 million through the 2027 season. The Magic need to find talent that will keep the team financially flexible.

The Magic are looking to complete their rotation by adding wings and veterans. The Magic must find consistent offense and capable defense to take their team to the next level. The answer may already be on the roster. Tristan da Silva has shown enough flashes and has a summer to play himself into playing time. The Magic are looking for an answer, but the solution may be within.