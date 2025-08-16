Tristan da Silva's path to success is clear

It is fair not to know what to expect from Tristan da Silva.

The Orlando Magic's rookie had an up-and-down season last year. He was thrown into the fire early, thanks to the team's injuries. He was asked to do very simple things, but on a bigger stage.

He succeeded for long stretches, but then struggled in others. Whether that was hitting the rookie wall or something else, da Silva showed both plenty of promise and plenty of questions.

In the end, the Magic drafted da Silva as a senior coming out of Colorado to be someone who filled in gaps. He was meant to be an intelligent player who did the little things well without trying to do too much.

As the 18th pick in the draft, Orlando had no illusions of future stardom. They wanted him to be a role player.

It was all about finding out how to build and succeed in that role.

That formula is the ticket to da Silva being effective and impacting games. That is his ticket to earning a more consistent role for this Magic team this year.

It is the exact formula he has been finding in his run with the German national team as they prepare for Eurobasket, a tournament that feels all but certain da Silva will play in now.

Da Silva, turned in his best game of the exhibition run, scoring 12 of his 14 points in the first half. He finished the game making five of six field goals (he made all five of his shots in the first half) and two of his three 3-point field goals.

He did not do this by doing anything spectacular. He dug out an offensive rebound for a putback in the first quarter for his first points. He hit spot-up threes and the ball worked his way to him.

Da Silva simply fit in. And that is all Germany and the Magic need from him.

Germany suffered its first loss of the summer, falling to Serbia 81-71 in the final of the Turkish Airlines SuperCup on Saturday. It is still an exhibition game before Eurobasket begins. Germany is working on coming together under a new coach and dealing with several injuries.

Franz Wagner continues to work himself into form and poured in a game-high 26 points on 8-for-17 shooting, including 2 for 9 from three (he is now 3 for 18 from deep in the four exhibition games, not quite silencing questions about his shot).

Everyone knows what the team will get from Wagner at this point.

But da Silva shined and showed exactly what the Magic ultimately want to see from him.

Da Silva remains the big mystery, not only for Germany but for the Magic themselves. And the signs they have seen from him in these exhibition games suggest he can fill in teh gaps, like he did against Serbia on Saturday.

Da Silva's strong run so far

When Tristan da Silva was announced for Germany's training camp, it felt like a little bit of a surprise. Germany is a contending team for the Eurobasket title with loads of veterans who have played together for several tournament cycles now.

At least, it would be a good experience. But nobody saw da Silva carving out a role at this level. Not quite yet.

But in Germany's four exhibition games, da Silva has been solid. He has become a key role player that Germany can rely on for solid minutes. He looks like he will be part of the team's rotation when Eurobasket begins.

Da Silva is averaging 7.5 points per game and shooting 10 for 24 (41.7 percent) from the floor and 6 for 13 from deep. That is a 54.2 percent effective field goal percentage. Da Silva helped close the game in the win over Slovenia last Sunday.

There is nothing spectacular about his play. There are no standout highlights. But da Silva has been a comfortable safety valve. And he has been ready to shoot when the ball swings to him.

Like in Summer League, da Silva is also trying to be more aggressive with the ball. It is good to see him driving more. But he can still get stuck and does not quite know how to get himself out.

There are still ways for him to grow.

What the Magic need from da Silva

Roles for Germany are still getting settled.

Coach Alex Mumbru (Magic assistant coach Randy Gregory is on his staff) is still settling on his rotation and the way he wants to play. He is still getting a feel for his roster and how to use his players -- especially with their limitations on the interior.

Things will likely tighten up as they prepare for their last exhibition games against Spain next weekend and in the actual tournament coming up in a few weeks.

But that should help Tristan da Silva, especially after these confidence-building games for the second-year forward.

All the Orlando Magic want from da Silva is the exact thing he has provided the national team so far.

Orlando wants him to shoot and make open threes confidently. The team wants him to attack closeouts hard and keep the ball moving. The Magic want him to squeeze in for rebounds and putback, finding energy plays to steal extra possessions.

That is exactly why the Magic drafted him.

Da Silva's best games last year were when he hit multiple threes. They were when the ball swung to him and he executed without making mistakes.

Orlando certainly wants to see him continue to grow and expand his game. But the big thing they need is for a role player who can make threes and fill in gaps. And defend at a high level.

Da Silva still has a ways to go. Germany's lack of size has often put Tristan da Silva in uncomfortable defensive matchups, including having to deal with Nikola Jokic on the block. He had to hold his own (and did at least on one occasion when he stole the ball from Jokic as he tried to spin past him)

But the exhibition run has suggested that the Magic are going to get more of what they need from da Silva and fill an important role for their season in the process.