Jase Richardson already making Magic coaches rethink the depth chart

The Orlando Magic did not think Jase Richardson would be a key part of their rotation as a rookie, but the 25th overall pick in the 2025 draft is making them reconsider. He has been one of the most impressive players in Las Vegas. The 19-year-old is shooting efficiently and keeping his turnovers in check, which isn’t easy to do in summer league. Richardson possesses an elite skill that the Magic desperately need, as well as the offensive versatility to complement almost any lineup.

The Magic are committed to contending. They have two young stars and a talented roster behind them. Orlando just traded a massive haul for Desmond Bane. They saw him as a missing piece capable of boosting their offense. Richardson may instantly do the same if his summer league showing is any indication.

Orlando wants to contend and has plenty of depth. They signed Tyus Jones and will get Jalen Suggs back from injury. Finding the rookie guard minutes won’t be easy, but his play may force their hand.

Jase Richardson looks NBA-ready immediately

In his first two summer league games, the 19-year-old averaged 16.5 points, 2.5 assists, 1.5 rebounds, and 1.0 block in 23.4 minutes per contest. He did it while shooting 55.6 percent from the field and 50.0 percent on his 3-point attempts. Richardson looked impossible to guard, which continued the trend from his lone college season, where he shot over 49 percent from the field and north of 41 percent from long range.

The Magic were 30th in the NBA in 3-pointers made and threes attempted last season. They desperately need floor spacers. Bane is an elite shooter ready to play significant minutes, but Orlando can’t rely on him to solely turn the team’s woes around. Richardson continues to prove that he will be part of the solution.

The guard slipped in the draft after measuring just under 6’1 without shoes at the combine. There are questions about his defense and positional flexibility, but the Magic have no issues there. They need players to create shots, get buckets, and finish plays. Richardson can do all three when given the opportunity.

Orlando will likely start Jalen Suggs and Desmond Bane in the backcourt with Tyus Jones, Anthony Black, Jett Howard, and Richardson fighting for minutes off the bench. Jamahl Mosley will mix and match in a search for combinations that work. Richardson needs a stout perimeter defender next to him, but his shooting and scoring ability will thrive in any lineup.

Richardson has not been the only summer league standout for the Magic. Second-round draft pick Noah Penda has also stepped up. Orlando has done a fantastic job building through the draft and looks to have added two more key pieces in 2025.

Jase Richardson is ready to be a bucket-getter off the bench for the Orlando Magic from day one. Their depth could make it tough to find minutes, but the 19-year-old’s play is forcing their hand already. If he looks like this in the preseason, giving him run will be undeniable. The Magic should be ecstatic if that becomes reality. Richardson is special, and the best is still yet to come.