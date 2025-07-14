Magic got the absolute steal of the 2025 draft — and it's not even close

The Orlando Magic have built their young core by staying patient, drafting smart, and identifying value where other teams see risk. And if what we have seen in Las Vegas is any indication, they may have pulled off their most lopsided move yet. A few short weeks ago, the Magic selected Jase Richardson. And right now, it looks like they stole a player who had no business slipping that far.

Through his first few Summer League performances, Richardson is already showing the kind of polish and confidence that teams usually expect from lottery picks. He has not just been good, he has looked like the best guard on the floor at times.

With two games under his belt, Richardson has posted a 16.5 scoring average while shooting over 55 percent from the field and just under 50 percent from deep. He is getting to the free throw line and playing with a competitive edge. What was supposed to be a late-first-round developmental guard is instead looking like someone ready to contribute (at least at some level) right away.

Richardson wasn't getting the most on-ball reps on the team, but he already looks relatively confident with the ball in his hands. His handle looks better than it did at Michigan State, and he has already flashed the ability to use either hand to get into the paint.

Jase Richardson has looked great in Summer League

Even when defenses load up to take away his left, Richardson has countered. He showed that with a smooth drive and finish off his right in the fourth quarter against Toronto.

Richardson is already checking off some of the boxes that caused him to slide on draft night. There were questions about his size and whether he was physically ready. Perhaps we saw a few instances of that being a problem offensively, but not on the defensive end. Richardson showed a lot of grit and held his own on D, even if he did pick up a few fouls.

For the Magic, this is the kind of outcome that can accelerate a rebuild. They already have their foundational pieces in Paolo Banchero and Franz Wagner. Now they have added a high-upside guard who fits the roster that may not need a long developmental runway. Some teams talk about getting lucky late in the draft, but it feels safe to say Orlando just did it.

There's still room to grow for Jase Richardson. But as of right now, I think Magic fans can feel optimistic about how far along he already is.