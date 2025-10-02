1 critical question for every Orlando Magic reserve heading into the 2026 season

The Orlando Magic are expected to do big things this season.

Their over/under for the season is 50.5 wins. They are expected to get out of the first round of the Playoffs for the first time since 2010. It is a big season for the Magic.

A lot of that has to do with the excitement that comes from their starting lineup. The Magic have two potential All-Stars in Paolo Banchero and Franz Wagner. The addition of Desmond Bane gives them another dynamic shooter and scorer. A healthy Jalen Suggs gives them an all-defensive team caliber player.

There is a lot to be excited about, even if the starters come with their own share of questions.

Top-heavy teams are struggling more and more in the league, though. To get through an 82-game season and a grueling and intense months-long Playoff journey takes depth. More and more teams need to go deeper into their benches.

And this could be one of the big questions the Magic face throughout the season. Especially considering how important the bench has been for the Magic the last two seasons, these are questions the team needs to answer.

If Orlando is going to accomplish its goals for this season and surpass them to advance even deeper into the Playoffs, they will need their bench to answer some key questions and step up in a big way.

Anthony Black: Can Black spearhead the second unit

Through two seasons, Anthony Black has shown a lot of promise. His defense is already enough to get him playing time and impact games. But his offense has been inconsistent.

It is not just about his wild shooting splits between wins and losses -- better than 40 percent in wins and worse than 30 percent in losses. It is about players urging Black to remain confident and aggressive.

The changes to the Magic's bench group though is going to push Black to the front. He will be relied on to anchor the second unit defensively on the perimeter and add more offensively.

With his contract extension due up this summer, Black has a lot to prove. This is a season where he sets his place.

Tyus Jones: Can Jones make up for his shortcomings

There is no statistical reason why Tyus Jones has struggled to find a playing home the last two seasons. All he has done in the last three seasons is lead the league in assist-to-turnover ratio. He is a facilitator who hits threes -- 41.3 percent in each of the last two seasons -- and does not make mistakes.

Jones' shortcomings come down to his size and his weaknesses on defense. Jones is not a negative defender, minus those physical limitations. In his last year with the Memphis Grizzlies, they had a 111.6 defensive rating with Jones on the floor, only about a point per possession worse than their overall average.

He has struggled as a starter. That is where his shortcomings come out more. He might be one of the best backup point guards in the league. And this might be a role that maximizes his skills. It just depends on Jalen Suggs' health.

Jonathan Isaac: Can Isaac make a lasting impact?

Jonathan Isaac is still one of the best defensive players in the league. He is a versatile and devastating player who blocks shots and locks people up on the perimeter. Isaac struggled last year, admitting that the decision to put on weight did not work out for him.

The national reputation of Isaac is that he simply does not play enough, averaging only 15 minutes per game despite being relatively healthy. The playing time last year was less about his health concerns and more about his lack of offensive spark.

Isaac struggled from deep again last year, shooting worse than 30 percent despite that being most of his shots. Isaac needs to give an offensive boost to help the team and stay on the floor. Isaac needs to make a lasting impact.

Moe Wagner: Can Wagner get all the way back?

Right now, there is no sense of what Moe Wagner will be this season. A torn ACL will do that.

Moe Wagner has been out since December and is still a few steps behind an imminent return, like in Jalen Suggs. It is safe not to put a watch on his return until around Thanksgiving. The good news is that Wagner reported he is only getting back into game shape.

The going thought on ACL injuries is that it takes a year to get back on the court and then another year to get all the way back. That puts Wagner's return likely around Christmas. By then, he is going to have to get up to speed quickly for a team that is competing for something real.

Wagner is coming off what would have been a career season. But the question is still how quickly can he get it all back and what will his play look like when he is healthy again?

Goga Bitadze: Can Bitadze gain consistency?

Goga Bitadze has been a security blanket for the Orlando Magic. Every time they needed someone to fill in and give them a boost to stabilize their lineup, he has stepped in and delivered. Even if it came in limited minutes, Bitadze has become a necessary luxury for the team as a third rotation-level big.

Bitadze is reliable for short spurts. But then things tend to wane with him. His consistency on defense, despite his solid block numbers, often becomes a point. And his inconsistency from the perimeter has limited how the shooting-challenged Magic can attack.

Bitadze had a strong showing at EuroBasket that put some of those concerns to rest -- including a noticeably improved 3-point shot. A more solid defensive base would go a long way to establishing his place on the team. Bitadze will be in the rotation to start the season. He needs to make the most of it.

Tristan da Silva: Can da Silva get a boost from his stellar EuroBasket?

There were not a ton of expectations for Tristan da Silva as he entered EuroBasket. He was the new kid with a developed and established team seeking a role. After an inconsistent rookie season in the NBA, nobody would have blamed him for taking his time and getting his feet wet.

Instead, da Silva was stellar for Germany, quickly establishing himself as a solid 3-and-D wing who gained confidence as the tournament proceeded. He found his groove and delivered for the team in the knockout rounds, including the heave that helped turn the tide in the quarterfinal against Slovenia.

The Magic are certainly hopeful that da Silva will bring that confidence to the Magic. Those 3-pointers would be huge for the team.

Jase Richardson: Can Richardson translate his efficiency?

Jase Richardson slipped down the draft boards last year it was mostly because of his size. He was still an incredibly talented player who was efficient shooting from three and at the rim. He had a breakout college season.

The question is whether someone at his size can produce at the NBA level. When he gets his opportunity, he will need to show that his skills can translate.

Noah Penda: Can Penda start putting the pieces together?

You always expect a second-round pick to be a bit of a project. The Orlando Magic spent some second-round capital to move up and get the versatile forward. They know it will take time for Penda to put those tools together.

But his Summer League was very encouraging. He not only showcased the defensive versatility that got him drafted early in the second round, but he also showed a lot of promise as a big playmaker and scorer. There was a lot to build.

This will be a development year for Penda. He may spend some time in the G-League. But there is a lot to put together.

Jett Howard: Can Howard take advantage of limited opportunity?

Jett Howard has struggled to establish himself in two seasons with the Orlando Magic. Even with a heavily injured roster last year, Howard struggled to find playing time. And when he did, he struggled to display the skill that got him drafted -- his shooting.

This is a make or break year for Howard. And he is likely going to get limited opportunities to play. When he does play, he needs to show that shooting potential and improved defense to last a little longer.