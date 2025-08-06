Noah Penda's standout Summer League should already have rotation players nervous

Noah Penda is so rough around the edges and raw that he still seems to be waking up from a dream after the Orlando Magic traded up to acquire him early in the second round.

As part of the NBA's defense week of highlights during these quiet times in August, the Magic posted a video highlight package of Dwight Howard's best defensive plays. Quickly after that, the French rookie had a pinch-me moment, reflecting on watching Howard play as a kid and now sharing a uniform with the same team that Howard built his Hall of Fame career with.

I remember growing up watching him and saying that i wanted to be like him and now i get to play in his team 🙏🏽 — Noah Penda (@noap3nda) August 5, 2025

It is a fresh reminder that Penda is still fairly young. He still has a long way to go in his career.

It speaks a bit to his ambition as a defender and what the Magic hope to see from him too.

Orlando did not draft Penda to make an immediate impact. They understood the 6-foot-6 forward needed some time to learn the NBA game, improve his jumper and find his footing in the NBA.

Or that was the conventional thinking.

Penda still has a long way to go. But his run at Summer League made him look further along than everyone thought. He shot the ball decently, but looked fairly comfortable working on the ball as a lead ball handler and playmaker. Moreover, Penda's defensive energy was as advertised.

It was a strong Summer League run. How much of that will translate to the regular season? That is a fair question. But it certainly feels like he is a coming storm and someone who could provide the Magic with more defensive options as the season progresses.

Penda looked like someone who could push for playing time, putting pressure on other parts of the roster especially as the team plans a future dancing around the second aprons and salary cap restrictions.

Could Penda help the Magic make this decision quciker this year?

Penda's strong Summer League

That might be putting the cart before the horse.

The Orlando Magic seem content to enter this season with the roster they have. They are probably not thinking two or three steps ahead or even two or three years beyond at this point. Orlando wants to make the most of the current roster.

Still, it was hard to ignore the kind of numbers Penda put up.

In three Summer League games, Penda averaged 11.3 points per game, 7.7 rebounds per game and 3.0 assists per game. He shot 51.7 percent (15 for 29) from the floor and 3 for 10 (30.0 percent) from three.

Penda showed some intriguging ball-handling potential, but he still averaged more than 3.0 turnovers per game. He could be a bit out of control as he got the NBA's speed down. But the potential was evident.

Penda was a big body who could be physical on the perimeter and in the post and use that physicality on both ends. There was a lot more there than a lot of Magic fans may have initially believed.

"One of my main intentions was to get at least to the same level I was this year," Penda said after the Orlando Magic's second Summer League game against the Toronto Raptors. "I think it was a better second game than the first one. I've still got to do better. I think one of our objections was ot match their physicality and I think we quite handled it. But we have to erase those little mistakes that have us down at the end."

Penda was critical of himself after his debut game. But he bounced back with nine points and 14 rebounds, adding three steals, in the loss to the Raptors in the next outing. In his third game against the Brooklyn Nets, playing without Jase Richardson and Tristan da Silva in the lineup, Noah Penda scored 17 points and grabbed six rebounds.

It felt with every game, Penda was realizing his potential and putting things together quickly.

How much of that will translate to the regular season? That is the ultimate question for the team. And one of the key questions Orlando faces as the team builds its depth.

Penda could relieve pressure points

There are injuries throughout the season. The team will need every player at some point during the season. Penda will have a run of games where he plays minutes.

The easy player to point to that Noah Penda is meant to relieve is Jonathan Isaac. They are both long-armed, versatile wing defenders capable of playing both in the post and the perimeter.

Isaac's health is less of a concern these days after a second straight season without any major issues and playing more than 55 games. It was a big step forward on that front.

But Isaac undoubtedly struggled with his scoring and playing at a heavier weight. Isaac has a lot to prove this season. This is a critical bounce-back season.

Isaac should play ahead of Penda right now. There is nothing to suggest Penda is a more reliable option.

But everyone has some of the Magic's payroll concerns in the back of their minds. And Isaac's $14.5 million salary for the next two years will be burning a hole in the Magic's pocket, especially as they navigate the second apron.

Being able to get solid and consistent defense from Penda as he continues to grow would be vital if the Magic suddenly decide to shed payroll. That is what a lot of those second apron teams end up doing for better or worse -- think the Denver Nuggets investing in Christian Braun on his rookie deal over Kentavious Caldwell-Pope.

When Penda gets his opportunity, if he continues to show the strides he made at Summer League, it will put a lot of pressure on this spot, particularly. It could make a move or a decision easier to make.

Orlando migth indeed be betting a lot on Penda to make this growth.

But the Magic are not forcing it either. They want to win and win now. They are not going to sacrifice wins to develop a young player if it does not help them in the short term. Penda still has to prove he can step on the floor and play.

This summer was a good sign the Magic found something to work with that could help them well into the future.