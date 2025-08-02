Magic fans know Jonathan Isaac is the key to a Finals breakthrough

There is a growing sense among Orlando Magic fans that if this team is going to make a serious run at the NBA Finals in 2026, then Jonathan Isaac is going to have to look like his old self again. That might sound like a lot to pin on one player, but those who watched closely two years ago know exactly what kind of impact Isaac can make when his body is right.

In 2023-24, Isaac appeared slimmer and more fluid, and proved to be a game-wrecker on defense and a seamless fit next to Paolo Banchero and Franz Wagner in the frontcourt. That version of Isaac is what Magic fans are desperately hoping to see return.

The 2024-25 campaign was a more awkward one. Isaac came in noticeably bulkier, and while he remained impactful at times, the added weight appeared to cost him some of the movement and anticipation that had made him so special on the defensive end. There were still flashes of greatness, but they came less frequently. The same player who had once looked like the league’s most versatile defender now looked just a step slower.

Isaac could be the ultimate X-factor for Orlando

For Magic fans, the hope now is that the lighter, more agile Isaac from two years ago can make a comeback. Word is that he is back in the gym this summer focused on slimming back down, which would be a major boost to a team that is already stacked with length, youth, and defensive intensity.

But Isaac is not just another piece of the puzzle. He is the one who can take this roster from being a pesky playoff team to a legitimate title contender.

The progress Orlando has made in the last three years is obvious. Paolo and Franz are stars, and the backcourt rotation has leveled up with the addition of Desmond Bane. But there is still one ingredient missing: the glue guy who can cover for everyone’s mistakes, switch across multiple positions, and anchor the defense in high-stakes moments. That player is Isaac, if he can stay on the floor and play like fans are used to seeing.

The Eastern Conference is wide open. Teams like Boston, Milwaukee and Indiana are dealing with major injuries or depleted rosters, and there is no singular juggernaut standing in the way that looks totally unbeatable. For the Magic, that means this is their moment. They have the star power and chemistry to make a deep run. But if Jonathan Isaac can get back to being the best version of himself, then they just might have the one thing that separates regular contenders from champions.