Desmond Bane problem the Magic are already facing

The Orlando Magic traded a massive haul of draft capital to land Desmond Bane, but the front office capped itself out for a roster that may not be good enough to win the championship. Orlando has a bit of breathing room this season, but will be over the second apron when Paolo Banchero’s extension kicks in next summer. Bane feels like the perfect fit, but does he make the Magic a legit title challenger?

The Athletic’s Sam Vecenie was skeptical on his Game Theory podcast. Orlando has four players making over $32 million in the 2026-27 season. Building enough depth around those pillars will be difficult. If Orlando is not an immediate threat to win the Eastern Conference, the front office will have decisions to make.

Bane has four years and $163.2 million remaining on his contract. It is a massive deal, and the Magic already gave rookie max contracts to Banchero and Franz Wagner. That is dangerous business in the second apron era. Every dollar counts, and going over will certainly create problems for the Magic.

Magic will struggle to upgrade their roster after acquiring Desmond Bane

Going into the second apron limits Orlando’s ability to make moves. The Magic cannot take back more money than they send out in a trade, sign a player using the mid-level exception, or trade their first-round draft pick seven years out. It makes improving the roster difficult and comes with significant tax penalties.

If the Magic plan to keep this roster together, they have to have all their pieces in place. Orlando is not the favorite to win the East, despite likely season-ending injuries to Jayson Tatum and Tyrese Haliburton. Talented players make significant money, but flexibility is crucial in the modern NBA.

The Magic could watch this problem turn into a nightmare this season. If Bane struggles or Suggs suffers another injury, Orlando will be limited by what they can do in a trade after making another quick playoff exit. The Magic hope to avoid that fate at all costs, but there are no guarantees.

Bane fills a desperate need for shooting and offensive punch. He will get buckets and can defend multiple positions. The Magic could win the East in 2026 and will be a threat for years to come. They must avoid being in the second apron three times in five years. Orlando should take this shot and figure out when they need to save money later.

The Orlando Magic acquired Desmond Bane to be their finishing piece. He seems like the ideal fit, but only time will tell. The front office has a flexibility problem after trading for Bane’s contract, but none of that will matter if the Magic make a deep playoff run. The pressure is certainly on.