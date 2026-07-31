Ryan DeVos excited for Sean Sweeney to lead Orlando Magic's next step

The Orlando Magic were not expected to have a super busy summer.

The team spent the majority of its money to acquire Desmond Bane the previous summer. Barring another major trade, there was not a lot for the Magic too.

Fans were hoping for some change to the roster. Instead, Nikola Vucevic was the only addition to the roster. Orlando publicly said it would stick with its starting lineup and try again.

The biggest change was the hiring of Sean Sweeney. The Magic hoped a new voice and some new context would restore the team's defense and elevate the offense.

That is at the center of everything. And the Magic are at least publicly excited about what this team can be.

Ownership is aligned with that vision. They believe that Sweeney will unlock a really talented roster and help this team reach a new level.

"We're really excited to have Sean," Magic managing director Ryan DeVos said in an interview with Scott Anez on 580 AM WDBO in Orlando. "This team is looking to take that next step and continue advancing in the playoffs. I think Sean is going to bring an edge, an intensity and an attention to detail that I think this group is really looking for. We've built a team around a defensive identity, and that is very much Sean's calling card."

Throughout the season, Magic ownership backed the front office. President of basketball operations Jeff Weltman signed an extension sometime in the middle of the season -- it went unreported, which Weltman regretted not being more public about as the team struggled.

Orlando was still optimistic about what the team could be even as they struggled to separate themselves from the pack. Injuries were such a big story that everyone is still confident the best version of this team has not taken the floor.

The Orlando Magic's strong playoff showing, where they took a 3-1 series lead over the Detroit Pistons, gave them some hope that injuries were the bigger problem.

The Eastern Conference has changed. But this is still a confident organization that it is a lot better than people think.

Ownership is backing that.

Coach represents major change, excitement

Jeff Weltman said no change to a team can have a bigger impact, aside from acquiring a star player, than a new coach.

It may not be completely right to say the Magic did no changes then. And what has everyone excited is that a new voice in the locker room is officially signalling the move away from the rebuilding phase.

Coach Jamahl Mosley delivered what he promised when the team brought him in five seasons ago. Mosley was meant to establish the team's identity and foster good habits as the team played through some lean years and into a playoff team.

The Magic got there and made the playoffs the last three years. Even though injuries were a big part of the story the last two years, the team has yet to break through to the second round.

Last summer's bold move to acquire Desmond Bane was meant to be a clear signal of the team's intent to compete for a championship. That they fell short signaled they needed a new voice.

Sean Sweeney will bring a lot of the same defensive mentality and principles that Jamahl Mosley brought. But he is parachuting in with the expectation to win immediately.

The early impression of Sweeney is that he is a much more purposeful and direct coach who will bring a higher level of accountability. That is something that players on the team have spoken about and are eager to get to work with Sweeney on.

The Magic are hoping Sweeney can help this young team mature and make the most of their talents. Ryan DeVos said he is excited about what Sweeney can bring to the team.

"We have a good young group who is coming together," DeVos told 580AM WDBO. "Sean is going to use this time to get them up to speed to his system and be able to evaluate along the way. We're really excited about this group and the talent on this roster and Sean's ability to bring this group together."

Sweeney is making his own media rounds -- he gave an interview to Ryen Russillo and he snapped a photo with Jon Gruden at Barstool's office. But everyone is eager to see what he brings to the court.

The Magic are hoping that Sweeney can bring a new context to this roster. Even though it is the same pieces and players for the most part, a new coach can change everything.

Magic have their work cut out for them

Everyone is feeling the pressure this season to prove themselves after the way last season went.

The Orlando Magic's acquisition of Desmond Bane was meant to signal that the team was competing at a higher level. Many thought Orlando was a dark horse to reach the conference finals last year.

The Magic fell well short. Injuries limited Franz Wagner and the team won only 45 games and finished as the 8-seed.

The Eastern Conference only got better this year with LeBron James joining the Philadelphia 76ers and the return of Tyrese Haliburton for the 2025 Eastern Conference champion Indiana Pacers. Other teams certainly will get better.

The Magic are hoping that health helps them realize their potential and gets them in the class of teams competing at the top of the conference. Nobody is predicting the team to do that.

This summer was a sign of faith in what the team has built. They kept their starting lineup believing it is one of the best lineups in the league.

The basketball operations certainly backed them. Ownership seems willing to back them entering the season.

And everyone seems eager to prove a lot of people wrong this season with a new coach leading the way.