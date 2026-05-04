Jamahl Mosley delivered what he promised the Orlando Magic

When the Orlando Magic introduced Jamahl Mosley in the summer of 2021, fans were admittedly skeptical of the new coach.

Restarting a rebuild after eight years of being lost in the desert following Dwight Howard's departure was not a place anybody wanted to be.

They had heard all the cliches that come with a rebuild. They had heard all the promises that come with a team starting over.

Why would this coach be any different?

The task for Mosley in his early years was to get everyone to believe in a grander vision for the team. He needed everyone to believe through the first few years of losing that the team could establish a culture and an identity and that the anything that was promised was achievable.

In five seasons, Mosley delivered on that promise. But he will not be the one to take them to the next level.

After a frustrating 45-37 season that saw injuries derail the team's progress and had them fall to the 8-seed, where they blew a 3-1 series lead against the Detroit Pistons, the Orlando Magic have fired Mosley.

Getting there is no longer enough. The Magic want the next level. And while Mosley ushered the team through the rebuild. He struggled to get the eam over the top in the Playoffs and at the highest levels.

A culture to build on

The Orlando Magic have experienced some small measure of success and have built a core worth building around that, at the very least, makes it harder to remember how down the team was back in 2021.

It is safe to say that a second Game 7 in the first round in three years is reaching that possibility. Especially considering the Magic cycled through six coaches in nine seasons with only two Playoff appearances (after firing the general manager) to show for it.

The Steve Clifford hire in 2018 proved the potential of the Rob Hennigan rebuild but also showed its flaws. When the team cratered out with injuries in the 2021 season and decided to hit reset, it was a complete do-over of the post-Dwight Howard rebuild.

Anyone who remembers some of those early years in 2013 and 2014 remember a team that was aimless and lacked direction. Jacque Vaughn was more of a babysitter as the Magic waited to draft their stars than a culture builder.

Those teams lacked direction. Nobody could point to something they were good at.

Jamahl Mosley was different from the beginning.

Almost immediately, it was clear what Mosley was going to be about. His teams competed hard defensively. Everyone could feel him building a culture and camaraderie within the group.

The addition of key draft picks in Jalen Suggs, Franz Wagner and Paolo Banchero increased the talent, but the culture and commitment to defense never changed.

Mosley's teams went from 19th in defensive rating in 2022 to 18th in 2023 to third in their breakthrough 2024 season to second in 2025. It was clear which direction the team was headed and that Mosley had a vision for how the team would play.

Orlando steadily increased its wins, making the Playoffs in 2024 and taking the Cleveland Cavaliers to seven games. They made the Playoffs again in 2025 and 2026. The expectations for this group increased.

Mosley delivered what he promised. The Magic have an identity and culture. They have a belief in what is possible.

The Magic just want more. And this 2026 season proved to be a hurdle they could not overcome.

Where it went wrong

It is impossible to know whether the narrative would have truly changed if the Orlando Magic could have completed their Game 6 dominance from the first half. Jamahl Mosley's seat was scorching all season as the team pushed its chips in to acquire Desmond Bane and set expectations high, realistically eyeing a championship.

The 2026 season was always a test of whether Mosley could take the team from a solid, culture-based team into one that could win a championship.

Undoubtedly there were some cracks in the foundation throughout the season.

The defense slipped to 13th in the league, even if there was a revival during these Playoffs to force the Detroit Pistons to seven games. The togetherness and mental toughness that defined Mosley's teams seemed to fracture as the team hit rough spots throughout the season.

A coach's voice can expire, and it seemed this team's time had come.

Orlando's biggest weakness still remained too, as good as the team's defense had become.

The offense improved slightly to 18th in the league, the best ranking since Dwight Howard's departure in 2012. But it was still very clear the Magic could not overcome their poor shooting or offensive structure (or lack thereof).

The Game 6 loss was only the most glaring example of a team that did not trust its offensive system and could not execute it at the highest levels.

It is at least a small indictment of Mosley that the team lost an 18-point lead in Game 7 against the Cleveland Cavaliers in 2024 and then lost a 24-point lead in Game 6 against the Detroit Pistons with a chance to advance.

Orlando is still seeking its first playoff series win since 2010. And that was what this season was supposed to achieve. That is still the measure the Magic are trying to fight for.

Mosley got the Magic out of Egypt, but he is not the one to take them to the Promised Land. That only became clearer and clearer as the season progressed. Mosley could never overcome the weaknesses that everyone can look past as they rise up the standings.

The Magic hit their wall.

That disappointment only exists because Mosley was so successful at the first stage of his job. He made the Magic competent again. They will always be building off the foundation Mosley helped create.

This franchise should be forever indebted to him and the work he did in those difficult early years. He set the team up for whatever success comes next.

But the time came. Mosley accomplished what the team hired him to do.

Now the Magic will move on to find who takes them to the next step.