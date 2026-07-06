Nikola Vucevic's Orlando Magic return means more than a homecoming

Nikola Vucevic is unsure who approached whom first.

Was it Vucevic's camp that approached the Orlando Magic hoping for a reunion, or the Magic that approached Vucevic's people hoping to reunite with the longtime center?

That both are plausible speaks to how much both sides may have needed or wanted each other. Vucevic wanted to go someplace that made sense for his family. The Magic needed some consistency off their bench, some outside shooting and a veteran to help a young roster improve.

The most important thing is that, while the story of a reunion with the two-time All-Star is nice, these two sides have their eyes on winning and winning big.

Both the player and the team see this partnership not merely as a homecoming, but as a prelude to something grander. And they are both eager to see each other work together to succeed.

"For me, at the stage where I am in my career, it was important for me that it's a team that had a chance to win," Vucevic said in a Zoom call with media Monday. "And then also a place that would be good for my family. When the opportunity for Orlando came up, I didn't think about it too much. Everyone knows my ties to Orlando and the time I spent there, the main part of my career. Obviously, the team is good and have a chance to win. When I put it all on paper, it was a pretty easy decision for me to come back."

Vucevic is eager to return to Orlando, a place that always meant a lot to him. He is eager to see the team reach that next level. It is a personal mission as much as anything.

Now the question is how will the two work together to make it happen.

A supporting role ahead

Nikola Vucevic is coming in at the minimum. Nobody, especially him, is expecting a return to All-Star form.

Part of what his conversations with coach Sean Sweeney centered on was on his role. He knows he will need to adjust to coming off the bench -- something he got a short experience with the Boston Celtics.

Vucevic had some success in that role before he fractured a finger in his right hand. He averaged 11.4 points and 7.8 rebounds per game in 23.4 minutes per game in the 11 games he played before his finger injury. Vucevic shot 35.1 percent on 3.4 3-point attempts per game.

Vucevic immediately becomes the oldest player on the team. He becomes a veteran leader in that locker room, someone who has led both the Orlando Magic and Chicago Bulls into the Playoffs.

He also brings a lot of skills the Magic need.

They have struggled to find consistent scoring off the bench since Moe Wagner tore his ACL in December 2024. They had one of the lowest-scoring benches in the league, something the litany of injuries did not help.

But that is essentially the role Vucevic takes over.

Vucevic can still score. That is what he did so well in his nine seasons in Orlando. And that is surely what the Magic are hoping for from him.

Vucevic sees a team he can help reach its next level.

"I think this team has a chance to take the next step and go deep in the Playoffs," Vucevic said in a Zoom call with media on Monday. "I like our chances. We have a lot of good players on this team. They have built a lot of good experience in the past couple of seasons, even though it was first-round exits. They have played in a lot of meaningful games."

There is still a lot of work to go for the team. The goals for everyone are pretty clear and set in stone.

Last season was a disappointment for the Magic. They did not reach their lofty expectations and goals. Not even close. Nobody wants to return to the Play-In.

A lot of the players have taken ownership of this team's rebuild and its progress. They have been together for most of this run.

Vucevic said that playing against the team during this playoff run, you can tell the talent they have and what they are capable of doing. They have put themselves in a position to win.

This team means a lot to Vucevic, too, clearly. And he wants to deliver this team to the place they have been hungry to get. Orlando has not won a playoff series since 2010. Their Game 7s in 2024 and 2026 have shown how close this team might still be.

"For me, it would mean a lot," Vucevic said on a Zoom call with media Monday. "I have never had the chance to go past the first round with the Magic. To do that would be amazing, and to have even more success would be a great story for me personally, but for the whole team and the franchise."

It will take a hunger to get them there. Vucevic would love to see it.

A Magic legacy

This is not a retirement tour for Nikola Vucevic. He can certainly still play. And he wants to play and compete for something bigger.

There have been some tears and some reflection on the long arc of his career. Vucevic had his Montenegrin jersey retired this weekend, a ceremony that brought him to tears.

Vucevic has been in the league for 15 years. He knows that time is running out.

Thus, his search in free agency centered on both personal desires and his desire to help a winning team. He said he is looking to compete in his last chapter.

"I think it's natural in a way," Vucevic said in a Zoom call with media on Monday. "For me, since I didn't have the chance to experience high team success, as I've gotten older, it has become more important to me to get a chance to do it. Just knowing myself and the competitor that I am, I always try to seek that. It's just something that really motivates me to experience before I finish my career. I felt coming to Orlando was a good opportunity for me."

He said he likely will take things year by year. And he hopes that success comes in Orlando.

Fans were certainly happy about Vucevic's return. It has been a welcomes return.

Fans certainly see Vucevic as a bargain player with the team's limited resources. But everyone also recognizes how much Vucevic has appreciated Orlando.

There are a lot of warm and fuzzy feelings about Vucevic's return.

But this is not a celebratory reunion tour. Both the player and the team feel like they have a lot of work to do to make this work.