Sean Sweeney already has a clear plan to transform the Orlando Magic

Sean Sweeney has interviewed to be a head coach in previous cycles. But he still had never done anything like he did when Jeff Weltman and the Orlando Magic came calling.

It was not merely that the Orlando Magic interviewed Sweeney all while he was the lead assistant for the San Antonio Spurs' run to the NBA Finals -- a defeat that Sweeney said he is still losing sleep over.

Sweeney said the interview with the Magic was the most thorough he had ever gone through -- lasting 9.5 hours. They followed up his answers with more questions seeking more details on how he would run his team and solve the problems that have plagued the Magic for so long.

The two sides definitely courted each other. Sweeney is taking over a team ready-made to win, skipping any rebuilding step. The Magic sought a coach who would demand accountability, build an elite defense and create some new ideas offensively.

But Sweeney is ready. He knows what his designs are. And he was willing to give a clue about what the Orlando Magic will look like when he sat down for an interview with The Ryen Russillo Show.

"I think the big thing that I looked at is how do we take what has been successful in some way -- and obviously Franz getting hurt last year -- how do we take that and build upon it," Sweeney said on the podcast. "At the end of the day, I wanted to go into it really prepared, thorough with how I looked at the team and communicate my thoughts clearly and concisely. Make sure that I knew what I was talkinga bout. But, just in general, make sure I was really locked in on what I thought needed to be done -- looking at the strengths and weaknesses and not just what we need to do differently."

The Magic are a good team looking for that next level.

Sweeney has begun the conversations with the key players -- spending part of the last few weeks in Seattle working out with Paolo Banchero and meeting with players during the team's Las Vegas run.

All three of Paolo Banchero, Franz Wagner and Desmond Bane have noted his direct demeanor and are welcoming more accountability. It seems everyone is on the same page.

The question is: How will Sweeney get the most of this team? He has begun to explain:

Pace and Spacing

The Orlando Magic know offense remains their issue. They are looking for ways to work around their poor shooting and create advantages and opportunities.

Everyone expects Sean Sweeney to restore the Magic back to an elite defense after the team finished 14th in the league in defensive rating last year. But the bigger question is about whether the Magic can form a functioning offense.

The Magic made small gains last year, finishing 18th and out of the bottom 10 in offensive rating for the first time since 2012. But it was not enough.

Sweeney comes to Orlando with a defensive reputation. He was credited with building the San Antonio Spurs' defense last year around Victor Wembanyama.

But he was also key in developing the Dallas Mavericks' offense during his tenure with the team. Dallas had Luka Doncic, but in his years with the Mavericks, they ranked 15th, sixth, 10th and 17th (the last year, Dallas missed the playoffs).

Sweeney's offensive principles focuses on finding the best shot quickly. And that seems to be the approach he wants to bring to Orlando.

"To me, the big thing is there has to be an activation of all five guys a little more often," Sweeney said on The Ryen Russillo Show. "Whether that is playing with more pace and getting into things quicker, being more clear in our spacing, making sure we make the right decision. The more we hunt baskets and not the ball, we're going to be in better shape."

This is at least somewhat similar to the transformation the Magic tried last season -- Joe Prunty stayed on Sean Sweeney's staff.

Orlando wanted to play faster, hoping to turn their defense's ability to create turnovers into more scoring opportunities.

That indeed worked to some degree.

The Magic went from last in past at 96.5 possessions per 48 minutes in 2025 to 14th at 100.6 possessions per 48 minutes last year. They went from 25th with 13.8 fastbreak points per game in 2025 to 12th with 15.7 fastbreak points per game last year. They scored 1.11 points per possession in transition (24th in the league) in 2025 to 1.15 points per possession in transition last year (13th in the league).

For all the criticisms of the Magic's offense, they did take some important steps. It sounds like that philosophy is not going to deviate too much.

But it is not just about getting up and down the court quickly. It is getting into the offense quicker and hoping that this fixes everything. It is about moving faster intentionally and having purpose to their running.

"Everybody would love to touch the paint quick, score the basketball, or touch the paint, throw it to an open guy, swing it, shot," Sweeney said. "But when you don't have that, and you need to create an advantage, you need to use whatever actions you like early in a possession to create an advantage. If you start it at 14 on the clock or 16 on the clock and you are slow moving and there is a switch and an iso and you only give yourself X amount of time, it gets harder."

Playing faster is as much about getting more bites at the apple. Just as the goal is to slow the other team down and squeeze their time.

Structure and Organization

What Sean Sweeney hopes to do is build more structure and organization. Improving on offense will take some level of execution. And the Magic are hoping for some more accountability and organization.

Summer League has seen the team play with more pace and movement to get things open. But that is Summer League. It is not the main roster.

Ultimately, success for Sweeney will come down to how he gets everyone to buy in.

"There are a lot of high-level players on this team that are serious about winning," Sweeney said on The Ryen Russillo Show. "As it pertains to Paolo [Banchero] and his teammates, my job is to give them organization, structure and clarity in their roles. Those guys are the main characters in this movie. I'm a supporting character. We're all essential to have a good movie made. I have to do a good job and our staff has to do a good job of making sure that we communicate clearly what we want them to do and play and coach in a style that lends itself to their talents."

The Magic know what it will take for them to be successful. They know that it will take a lot of work. And Orlando's transformation under Sweeney may be more subtle tweaks than a massive overhaul.

The transformation seems to be focused on increasing the team's pace even more. Pairing that with a recovery on defense will help the Magic take another leap.

Slowly but surely, we are learning what a Sean Sweeney team looks like.