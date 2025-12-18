Paolo Banchero preaches the most important thing about dealing with injuries

When the Orlando Magic rolled into Denver on Jan. 5, 2024, the team was hurting.

Franz Wagner had rolled his ankle in a double overtime loss a few nights before in Sacramento and would sit out the game that evening. Anthony Black was also nursing an injury and would end up checking out after fewer than five minutes after he tried to play through it.

The Magic played with just nine active players, with Wendell Carter and Goga Bitadze also missing the game.

It would have been easy to pack it in against the defending champion Denver Nuggets that season on the road and dealing with elevation. But once the game started, it was clear there was something else at work.

Instead, it turned into one of the best wins for the Magic during a breakthrough 2024 season -- a 122-120 victory behind Paolo Banchero's first career triple-double, a 32-10-11 effort. Banchero iced the game with two pairs of free throws to secure the upset win.

To say the least, nobody was thinking about the impediments to the team that evening.

There was no talk about the elevation or about all the injuries they were facing. Being back in Ball Arena on Thursday is a reminder of what this team is still capable of, even with so many players out with injury.

It starts with belief.

"We've got a lot of talented players on the team," Banchero said after shootaround Thursday. "Everyone has a next man up mentality. One or two guys go down, that's a time for the next one or two to step up. Everybody has just embraced that mentality. We're looking forward to doing it again on the West Coast."

The Magic are dealing with loads of injuries as they begin a four-game West Coast trip during the next week.

A long injury report

The Orlando Magic's injury report only seems to get longer these days.

Franz Wagner suffered a high ankle sprain a few weeks ago and is not likely to return for several weeks. Moe Wagner is still working his way back from his torn ACL, with his return becoming closer. But neither traveled with the team for this road trip.

Jalen Suggs traveled with the team. But he is still feeling the effects of a hip contusion he appeared to suffer during Saturday's NBA Cup semifinal loss to the New York Knicks in Las Vegas. His return is dependent on how he responds to treatment, but he was dealing with several other nagging injuries.

Those are all the long-term injuries the Magic are dealing with.

They are dealing with even more entering Thursday's game with Tristan da Silva listed as QUESTIONABLE with a right shoulder contusion. Jonathan Isaac was added to the injury list on Thursday afternoon, listed as QUESTIONABLE with a left hip contusion.

This is a team going through it right now and beat up a bit by injuries. But that does not change the team's expectations heading into the game.

"Our standards travel," Desmond Bane said after shootaround Thursday. "It doesn't matter who is playing, who is in the rotation. We have a clear identity and a clear recipe for what it takes to win games. We have to put it out there on the floor regardless of who is playing."

Orlando is 25 games into the season. Bane said he felt the team has built a good camaraderie and good system that enables players to fill in. Bane does not expect anything to change.

Magic respond to injuries

The Orlando Magic have been dealing with injuries all season.

Paolo Banchero is still working his way back into rhythm and shape after he missed three weeks with a strained left groin. Orlando did not use that absence as an excuse, going 7-3 in the 10 games Banchero missed.

The team is not about to use the injuries as an excuse on Thursday night or any other night. The Magic still expect to win and still expect to hold the boat steady. They expect the next man to step up and deliver for them.

Just like they did that night in Denver two years ago.

The team is still confident in what they can do as they wait for players to return.

"I would say it's good vibes," Banchero said after shootaround Thursday. "I think everybody is excited for the opportunity. We've got some guys out. But that's just a chance for others to step up. We don't have any drop off. We still want to have a successful road trip. Everyone is going to have to bring it."

Orlando's mantra when Banchero was out was to ask players not to change who they are. There is a lot of faith in empowering players to be themselves and how it fits into who the team is. Everything starts on defense.

Of course, the Magic will need to see the best versions of players like Bane and Banchero to help carry the team through. Desmond Bane found his groove in the 10 games Paolo Banchero was out, being forced into a larger role next to Franz Wagner.

Banchero has steadily improved since his return from the groin injury, but it still seems like he is getting himself back into shape. That is happening game by game.

But Orlando will need consistent contributions from Anthony Black. If Tristan da Silva can play, they need him to break out of a shooting slump -- he has made only five of his past 25 threes in the last seven games.

If the Magic are dealing with injuries to Tristan da Silva and Jonathan Isaac, they will need a big contribution from Noah Penda. It feels like Jase Richardson could be leaned on for a bigger offensive spark in the backcourt after another strong, but brief, showing in the NBA Cup.

Jett Howard has stepped in to play some of his best basketball when he is given minutes and a runway to play. Orlando is plenty of capable of continuing to win.

There are a lot of ifs. That is the nature of playing injured. The team is counting on players deeper into its rotation.

But you need everyone on your roster at some point. And the difference can often be whether they are ready.

The Magic have the confidence that they can deliver. That is the first step to surviving.