Orlando Magic have found surprising source of energy in key rookie

The Chicago Bulls probably did not know what to expect when they got caught in rotation in the dying seconds of the third quarter in Monday's game against the Orlando Magic.

Tyus Jones took his dribble along the baseline, looking for a hole to peek through and get the offense moving when he kicked it out to Noah Penda at the 3-point line.

That is when the Bulls had a decision: Close out hard on the rookie's driving ability or let him test his 3-point shot, which has been surprisingly effective. Either option might be good against Penda. He is still a bundle of potential and a player that even the Magic are figuring out what they have in.

So when the Bulls rotated to close out, Penda was able to fake and find a lane to the bakset. He scored a two-handed jam, tying the game and officially bringing the Magic back into the game.

That has been common for Orlando lately. Penda has made the most of his minutes and has been a surprisingly reliable player to throw into the games and make something positive happen.

Penda has been a surprising source of energy when this team has needed it.

"It says so much about him that he continues to work every single day," coach Jamahl Mosley said after the Magic's win over the Bulls. "Stoic faced, and he just continues to do what he's supposed to do. It says a lot about the coaches who continue to work with him to prepare him when he is called upon to get into the game."

Nobody knew quite what to think when the Magic traded multiple second-round picks to move up to take Penda with the 32nd pick.

He was slated to be a raw player with good feel and size, but more potential than anything else. Nobody really expected Penda to make any kind of immediate impact.

Stepping up to the plate

As the season has begun, it has been clear that Noah Penda would integrate quickly.

He ended up getting meaningful minutes before first-round pick Jase Richardson -- Noah Penda has played 108 to Richardson's 87. Some of that is the construction of the roster and the injury to Paolo Banchero, pushing the Magic to use their forwards more.

But Penda has stepped in when asked.

He finished with five points and five rebounds in that win over the Bulls in just 11 minutes. Those minutes were short, but everyone could feel the impact of those minutes.

That has been the case when he has gotten major minutes.

Penda played 23:17 in the loss at Boston and had a season-high 13 points to go with eight rebounds and four assists. His feel and ability to make plays, even though it is clear he is still learning the game, stand out.

Penda simply makes things happen and is able to use his size and physicality to create space for himself.

"He's extremely versatile," Jonathan Isaac said early in the season. "He doesn't have one thing that you kind of pinpoint in his game. The biggest thing I like about him is he is just a ball player. He can put it down, find open guys, get into the lane and a defensive understanding already."

Penda has left many of his teammates impressed like that throughout the season when he has gotten his playing time. He has proven he can make an impact when given the time.

Searching for opportunity

Like his fellow rookie in Jase Richardson, getting Noah Penda minutes will take some intention. Paolo Banchero's return has further pinched the forward rotation.

Jamahl Mosley opted to sit Jonathan Isaac on Friday to give room for Paolo Banchero to play -- and to play Richardson in some spot minutes in the first half.

The Magic's rotation will likely be a bit sporadic as the team resettles into roles.

The Magic likely never expected to play Penda very much this year. But they know playing time will be the best way for him to improve.

He already volunteered to take some time in Osceola, playing two games with them a few weeks ago.

Even at Osceola, it was easy to see how much he could fill a box score after he recorded games of 14 points and nine rebounds and 11 points, 12 rebounds and five assists against the Austin Spurs.

It seems clear that Penda has a lot of skills that can translate. It is about getting him experience and comfort playing in the NBA.

"I think he has been consistent," Mosley said early in the season. "Still trying to find the speed and range of the NBA game. He has been consistent in his work ethic every single day. When he gets on the floor, he knows he is going to be out there defending. He is a hell of a defender. just continuing to put the work in offensively, that's what you love tos ee from a young guy. A true professional no matter if he is playing two minutes, 20 minutes or no minutes."

Penda has been eager to learn too, it seems.

He has become someone, despite his inexperience, the team can trust to change the energy and make things happen. Orlando may only be sprinkling him into the mix right now, but the team is laying the seeds fro him to make an impact as he continues to grow physically and get used to life in the NBA.

That is the big thing they are looking to do more of.

"I think I'm handling the physicality pretty well," Penda said early in the season. "I'm still working on my shot. Just being with the team, I think Ik now the offensive and defensive scheme pretty well. Everything is feeling pretty good and I feel comfortable with the guys."

Penda should only continue to improve. But every time he steps on the floor, he seems to get better. That is all anyone wants from a rookie.

Everyone seems excited for what Penda can still become and grow into. He is already showing flashes of the potential that made the Magic eager to select him.

The question is how will he continue to evolve and what impact will he continue to make? Penda has clearly built some trust already.