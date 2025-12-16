Orlando Magic patient for Paolo Banchero to find his groove again

It is unfair to reduce a game to one player or one matchup. Especially in the midst of a season where teams are at different places and ramping up at different levels.

The Orlando Magic were still plenty capable of winning Saturday's 132-120 loss to the New York Knicks. But the difference between the way the two teams' stars played was the biggest shock.

Jalen Brunson seemed dialed in from the start scoring 25 of his 40 points in the first half. Paolo Banchero did not, finding his groove later in the game on his way to 25 points. But he hardly looked like a Playoff-ready star.

Banchero was still working his way back into shape after returning a little more than a week ago from a strained left groin. That still left a lot to be desired on the big stage of the NBA Cup's semifinals with the entire basketball world watching.

"Made a run there at the end of the third and got up two and then the game got out of our hands from there," Banchero said after Saturday's game. "0 for 7 from three, obviously I'm not happy with that. I felt like I got to the rim pretty well. Want to get to the line a little more. A little loose with the ball at times. I've been feeling better and better every game. Hopefully I can continue to find my spots out there and play within the team."

Banchero finished with 25 points on 10-for-22 shooting in the game, missing all seven of his three-pointers and getting to the line to make five of his six attempts. He added eight rebounds and three assists, but also turned it over five times.

Banchero had only eight points on 3-for-8 shooting in the first half. It was a slow start as Banchero struggled to get his footing underneath him. He found that groove and was vital to the Magic's third-quarter run. But he could not will the team to victory.

That is the curse of being a star. And Banchero is feeling a lot more pressure and a lot more attention because of who is out for the Magic and this team's stated ambition.

His return just might need to continue taking some patience.

Slow to return

The truth might be that it is unfair to expect Paolo Banchero to jump right back in after he suffered from another core injury.

Last year, Banchero struggled mightily in his return from a torn oblique. It brought a lot of the same hand-wringing and frustration that he seems to be bringing now.

So perhaps that is a lesson in patience that Banchero just needs some time to get himself going after a core injury.

In the 17 games from his return in early January to the All-Star Break, Banchero averaged 20.6 points per game while shooting 40.6 percent from the floor and 28.9 percent from three. He averaged 6.2 free throw attempts per game.

It was a clear drain on the team.

But Banchero more than rebounded. In 24 games after the All-Star Break, he averaged 29.0 points per game and shot 47.3 percent from the floor and 33.3 percent from beyond the arc. He averaged 9.2 free throw attempts per game.

That is closer to the scoring and efficiency the Magic expect from Banchero. It was something he carried mostly into the Playoffs.

Since returning from his injury this year, Banchero has been better in each game. But it has been a slow and steady progress.

Certainly not the kind where the team needed him to take over in a playoff-like game. It may just take patience.

"I think he is definitely trending in the right direction," Desmond Bane said after Saturday's loss. "I like the way he came back and balanced being aggressive and making plays for his teammates. I thought he was doing a whole lot of that and hustling on the defensive end and rebounding for us. Definitely opportunities for us to get creative to allow him to carry us and be himself."

His scoring has steadily increased in each of his four games as his minutes have also steadily increased -- topping off with 25 points in 35:20 in Saturday's loss. Overall though, Banchero is averaging 17.0 points per game and shooting 40.7 percent from the floor with 5.3 free throw attempts per game.

Banchero is notably trying to keep with the quick movement and decision-making that characterized the team's offensive surge. That is what a lot of pundits and critics wanted from him when he returned.

But Banchero will have the ball a lot. They need him to be aggressive, forcing things at the rim and getting to the foul line. They need him to be the hub and taking all the attention to free others up.

That is where Banchero has been slow to deliver since his return.

The pressure is on

It is unfair to put everything on one player. The Orlando Magic must do more to get the ball to Paolo Banchero in advantageous positions as he continues to ease himself back into shape.

Banchero has been forced into a lot more isolations and possessions that allow teams to load up on him. And Banchero probably is not ready to face a defense ready to double- and triple-team him.

One way or another everyone is watching Banchero.

That was still the talk coming out of the Magic's trip to Las Vegas. Everyone was wondering if Banchero was the right player to lead this team. That is still the thing everyone is waiting for Banchero to prove definitively.

His at times frustrating game Saturday did little to turn that conversation off in the spotlight.

The Magic are still aiming to get Banchero back into his normal rhythm on their own schedule. They have ramped up his minutes. It will now be on Banchero to get across the finish line and find his rhythm.

The truth is it might still take some time.

"I'm feeling good," Banchero said after Saturday's loss. "Feeling better every game. Not really thinking as much in terms of thinking about the injury. I think I started a little slow. Started to get involved more as the game went on."

There is one truth that everyone can acknowledge: The Magic will not reach their potential or their best without Banchero at his best.

And Orlando is still waiting for Banchero to put those pieces back together, however slowly he might do it.