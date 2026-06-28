The Orlando Magic's offseason focus is already becoming clear

If there is one position that is constantly in the spotlight for the Orlando Magic, it is at center.

Wendell Carter has been an established starter for a while, but he does not have the look of a center. He tends to hang around the perimeter. And while he is an excellent defender, he is not a rim protector. He relies on his positioning and versatility to be the Magic's back line.

It has long been a question whether he can be the leading center of a championship-level team.

The Magic do not appear keen to make any move involving their starting lineup. For now, the Magic seem content with Carter at center.

That does not mean the center position has lost any of its focus or any of its attention.

If the Magic are unwilling to trade their five starters, and Anthony Black is set to sign a new extension, the next highest salary the team can move is Goga Bitadze's $7.6 million. Moe Wagner is an unrestricted free agent too, and his return is not certain.

It seems that Orlando will be in the market for a center one way or another. The question is how will the team find one? And what is the team looking for?

The Goga Bitadze trade market

The Orlando Magic are not going to make a trade just to make a trade. But their avenues to make trades are severely limited. Their center rotation might be one of the most attractive parts of their team.

Orlando will have a lot to consider, even if it means a complete reformation of the team's center rotation behind Carter.

Marc Stein and Jake Fischer of The Stein Line report that free agent Moe Wagner is expected to have multiple suitors when he hits the market. While the Magic have his Bird Rights and can re-sign him, it seems unlikely he would get more than the $5 million he was paid last year.

Indeed, the Magic's selection of USF big man Izaiyah Nelson at least hinted at the Magic shifting their big man rotation, even if Nelson is never meant to be more than a spot-minutes player or a two-way selection.

The bigger intrigue this offseason is whether the Magic would trade Bitadze. If the Magic's top six players are off the table, Bitadze is the biggest salary the team has available to trade.

It is unclear what the Magic might pursue with Bitadze or whether a trade is even possible.

Orlando is running out of time to use Bitadze's $8.3 million 2026 salary before it drops to $7.6 million in the 2027 season. Orlando would only be able to take on more money than it sends out if it stretches Jonathan Isaac's now-waived salary.

Marc Stein and Jake Fischer of The Stein Line note that the Atlanta Hawks are still looking for some center help and had logged previous interest in Bitadze.

But the Hawks do not have much to offer in a trade -- Corey Kispert at $14.0 million or Zaccharie Risacher at $13.8 million. Either of those players would cost both Tristan da Silva and Jase Richardson in addition to Goga Bitadze.

The Magic are already facing a roster crunch where they have to fill out their roster almost exclusively with minimum contracts. It would feel like the Magic need to get something substantial in return for Bitadze on his own, let alone with two other players.

Orlando typically operates very quietly. There are not a ton of rumors involving the Magic. And even this Bitadze rumor is not an actual rumor, just calling back to previous interest.

In all likelihood, a Goga Bitadze trade would involve players like Charlotte Hornets guard Tre Mann, Cleveland Cavaiers guard Sam Merrill, Denver Nuggets forward Zeke Nnaji, Indiana Pacers wing Ben Sheppard, New Orleans Pelicans guard Jordan Hawkins, Oklahoma City Thunder guard Cason Wallace or center Jaylin Williams, Toronto Raptors guard Gradey Dick or Utah Jazz guard John Konchar.

The options for a one-on-one trade are indeed thin. But there is a potential for a deal.

Free Agent Interest

Of course, what the Orlando Magic do in the trade market is at least partially connected to what they will do in free agency. And their options in free agency are very limited.

The Orlando Magic's decision to waive Jonathan Isaac has created some more space under the second apron. But the Magic are a first apron team, leaving them only with the $6.1 million taxpayer mid-level exception and minimum salaries.

Orlando is in a beggars can't be choosers situation. And the team will have to take what it can get.

Marc Stein and Jake Fischer reported that the Orlando Magic are among the teams expected to chase after John Collins. But he has several potential suitors, including the Minnesota Timberwolves, Philadelphia 76ers and San Antoino Spurs.

The Wolves are operating as a team hard-capped at the second apron. Neither the Sixers or Spurs are in the aprons, but they may chase after bigger fish. The Magic are operating as a first apron team.

Collins is an intriguing potential get with the taxpayer mid-level exception. He averaged 13.6 points and 5.3 rebounds per game while shooting 40.6 percent from three in 27.1 minutes per game last year for the LA Clippers. He has a lot of versatility even though the athelticism of his earlier years has greatly waned.

There are a few other veteran center options to consider too -- Portland Trail Blazers center Robert Williams, Boston Celtics big Nikola Vucevic and Philadelphia 76ers big man Andre Drummond. It is a surprisingly deep center class.

That might be one reason why the Magic are comfortable with shopping a player like Bitadze. There are a few center options that the Magic might feel they can pursue.

Whether a player like Collins or any of the other players on teh market are in their crosshairs is yet to be seen. Whether they are the right fit is fair to argue too. But it seems that this is where the Magic will put their focus this offseason.