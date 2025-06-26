Orlando Magic's next draft pick after Jase Richardson couldn't be clearer

The Orlando Magic are still likely beaming over their selection of Jase Richardson.

They believed they would lose their opportunity to take Richardson after trading away the No. 16 pick. They saw the clear skills that would make them better in Richardson, with his shooting, scoring and competitiveness. Richardson may not check the height box the Magic typically like, but he seemed to be a good fit with everything else.

Orlando seemingly secured the scoring guard the team needed to help complete the roster. Everyone is eager to see Richardson arrive in Orlando.

There is still work to do before the NBA Draft is completed. The second round takes place on Thursday. And the Magic still have two picks -- the Nos. 46 and 57 picks -- and the chance to continue adding to the roster. Even if that is adding a player for a two-way contract.

Orlando has a history of selling their second-round picks. But the Magic right now need to exercise every avenue they have to add to the roster. And there is still first-round-level talent available for the Magic to pursue.

The Magic's needs after the trade are still clear -- continuing to add shooting and bolstering the frontcourt. Not to mention finding a true point guard to help bolster the roster.

Orlando will likely seek real rotation minutes from players in free agency. So the team is not done adding veterans to the roster. But they could still use another young player to bolster the roster.

That makes who the team should target in the second round even more obvious.

Orlando Magic's top target is still on the board

The Orlando Magic are still operating with a lot of players who are injury prone. Having depth is valuable.

That is why the Magic's goals and targets in the second round are likely the same as they were in the first round.

If the Magic intend to trade up in this draft, they should be targeting two players who were on their list for the first round and one player in particular.

St. Joseph's forward Rasheer Fleming had mostly first-round grades from the mock drafts. He seemed like a perfect player for the Magic -- 6-foot-8.25 without shoes with a 7-foot-5.25 wingspan, the longest among non-centers and the second-longest wingspan measured at the Combine left in the Draft.

Fleming is a versatile, defensive forward who has steadily improved through three years at St. Joseph's. He averaged 14.7 points per game, 8.5 rebounds per game and 2.9 "stocks" (steals and blocks) per game.

Fleming improved dramatically as a 3-point shooter last year, making 39.0 percent of his 4.5 attempts per game (with a 74.3 percent free throw percentage, his first time better than 70 percent from the foul line).

Perhaps Fleming slipped into the second round because scouts do not quite believe in his shooting enough to commit that first-round pick. He is older, too, which might have led to his drop.

But from a playing perspective, Fleming's defensive versatility to play the interior and the perimeter, his size with his wingspan and shot-blocking ability and his growing shooting ability would make him a good investment.

He would be even better in the second round too.

Orlando Magic have to weigh their future

At this point, Jonathan Isaac's future with the team is under some scrutiny. He had his second straight healthy season last year, but he struggled with his decision to put on weight. He promised to shed that weight and get back to his frenetic defensive pace.

But Isaac is also a $15 million contract burning a hole in the pocket of a team flirting with the NBA's first or second apron restrictions. The Orlando Magic should be thinking about how to ensure they have a similarly defensive-minded forward to come off the bench when that cost becomes a little too great.

This is the perfect scenario to do it. Fleming can develop as an emergency backup behind Isaac for a year and slowly work his way to becoming a suitable replacement when the Magic feel they need to cut salary or get more value out of that contract slot.

Fleming is the perfect player to fit what the Magic need to be thinking about as they develop.

Trading up will not be easy. But Orlando has two second-round picks to deal in this draft and still has a good cache of second round picks to trade too -- 12 future second round picks including the two picks for the 2025 season.

If the Magic want to be aggressive to get another first-round level talent, it is there for the taking. And Fleming would be the perfect player to target.

Magic have plenty of second-round options

He is not alone.

Several mock drafts had the Magic targeting Stanford center Maxime Raynaud in the first round this year. The Stanford big man is an excellent shooter, making 34.7 percent of his 5.5 3-point attempts per game last year on his way 20.2 points and 10.6 rebounds per game. He added 1.4 blocks per game.

The Magic would have to trade up to get him.

They could also target shooters like Kentucky guard Koby Brea -- a 43.5-percent 3-point shooter on 5.9 attempts per game last year -- or Tennessee guard Chaz Lanier -- 18.0 points per game and 39.5-percent shooting from three on 8.2 attempts per game (and 44.0 percent on 7.5 3-point attempts per game in 2024).

There are plenty of scoring forwards to look at, too.

Wisconsin forward John Tonje was a machine for the Badgers, averaging 19.6 points per game with a 56.2 percent effective field goal percentage last year. Duke forward Sion James was not a star after transferring from Tulane to Duke's star-studded lineup. But he was among Duke's best defenders.

They could also chase Michigan center Vladislav Goldin. He averaged 16.6 points per game and 7.0 rebounds per game and was the muscle next to first-round pick Danny Wolf for the Wolverines.

But the perfect pick is still Fleming. He gives the Magic some much-needed insurance and would seemingly have the talent to step in and help this team immediately.