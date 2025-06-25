3 major tasks the Orlando Magic must still accomplish before the 2026 season

The Orlando Magic have made waves this offseason.

The acquisition of Desmond Bane successfully checked off several things the Magic needed to do this offseason. They grabbed an elite shooter and someone who can hold his own defensively. It felt like the Magic made a purely additive move.

At the bottom line, they got better.

That is clear from the Magic's current betting odds to win the Eastern Conference -- currently third-best to win the conference. There are huge expectations for the Magic this season. Pressure is indeed a privilege as the Magic expect to win and compete for a spot deeper into the Playoffs.

To get there, though, the Magic need to do more. They are still working to complete their roster. Their job is not finished building a complete team to compete for those lofty goals of winning the Eastern Conference -- or competing for a championship.

That process starts with the Magic's first-round pick in Wednesday's first night of the NBA Draft. There will surely be other opportunities that present themselves -- the NBA's ground is still shifting with each major trade.

Orlando is operating on its own schedule, not concerned with what its competition is doing. The Magic know they still have work to do to fill their roster. While the Magic completed the big trade with Bane, the roster is far from complete.

There are still some major tasks to complete.

1. Find bench scoring

The biggest need for the Orlando Magic is to fill out their bench and depth with the limited resources they have available.

Ignoring team options for Moe Wagner (likely out until December) and Caleb Houstan, the Magic's bench rotation would likely include Anthony Black, Jett Howard, Tristan da Silva, Jonathan Isaac and Goga Bitadze. That accounts for 33.7 points per game based on last year's scoring. That would rank 22nd in the league overall.

None of those players are considered scorers either. The Magic did not get Cole Anthony's best season last year, but the threat of his scoring and his occasional big scoring games were vital for the Magic. Orlando almost must replace that role at a minimum.

That is why the Magic have been connected to ace creators in the draft like Walter Clayton and Jase Richardson -- probably the two favorite prospects in mock drafts and a debate unto themselves. It is why the Magic should probably still be hunting around for someone like Collin Sexton or Jordan Clarkson -- both on affordable deals for one more year with the Magic's trade assets.

Orlando will likely run a nine-man rotation and ensure the team has at least one of the core four starters on the floor at all times. But injuries will hit -- Desmond Bane averages 62.6 games per season and has cleared 70 games just once in his career -- and the Magic need enough offensive depth to get through those times.

Finding another creator and scorer is going to be vital to boost the bench.

2. Continue to add shooting

If there is one thing the Playoffs consistently showed, it is that a team can never have enough shooting. Players who can step confidently into and make threes are as viable as any skill set. Shooting is the great equalizer.

Grabbing Desmond Bane was vital not only for his shooting prowess but also because he did not take away too much on defense. But the Magic thought adding Kentavious Caldwell-Pope would help their shooting, too. He did not help, and Orlando's shooting collapsed elsewhere.

To be sure, the Magic's shooting improvement will come internally too. The Magic need to see a lot of players bounce back from career-worst seasons. Jalen Suggs being healthy and in a spot-up role will help him. And Franz Wagner has to figure out his shooting.

But the Magic still need more shooting.

It is at the point that Orlando probably should not consider any perimeter players who are not proficient 3-point shooters. That would take them out of consideration for big guards like Egor Demin or versatile forwards like Collin Murray-Boyles or Asa Newell.

It is why they should be focused on someone like Nique Clifford or Rasheer Fleming (and of course, Walter Clayton or Jase Richardson). It is why they have to think about Liam McNeeley, but be skeptical of some of his college stats.

It is why their free agency focus has been rumored to be on Nickeil Alexander-Walker. And why Orlando should be considering making runs at Tyus Jones or Caris LeVert. It is why the Magic might have to make a trade to find the shooter they need.

But shooting is still a skill that is at a premium for the Magic. That is what happens when you were the worst shooting team in the league last year and you traded away two disappointing shooters to try to get an elite one.

3. Shore up the center rotation

Now that the Orlando Magic have solidified their backcourt starting lineup and starting rotation, the attention is going to turn to whether they can upgrade at center and whether Wendell Carter is the right answer at that spot.

It is a big season for Carter to bounce back some from last year's offensive frustrations.

But the Magic are somewhat paralyzed at center for now.

Carter is not getting moved -- he is in the last year of his deal before his three-year extension kicks in. Goga Bitadze is far too expensive at $8 million for a third-string center. But he is necessary with Moe Wagner out until likely late December, if not longer. Not to mention Carter's own history of missing games.

And Wagner is likely to have his team option declined. Bringing him back at even a discounted price would cut severely into the Magic's spending power to accomplish their other goals.

It all feels like the Magic could use something to solidify their center position right now. They need to pick a direction it seems and maybe let go of some luxuries.

The draft provides some answers.

Georgetown's Thomas Sorber is an athletic and long shot blocker. St. Joseph's Rasheer Fleming is more of a power forward, but can spread the floor to the perimeter while protecting the rim and rebounding.

Michigan's Danny Wolf is a versatile playmaker and shooter. Stanford's Maxime Raynaud is an excellent rebounder and a potential inside and outside threat. Creighton's Ryan Kalkbrenner is an excellent shot blocker too with good size.

The team could also find a cheap center option in Pistons center (and Wekiva High School alum) Paul Reed or Mason Plumlee if they want a veteran. Those are likely stop gaps.

But the Magic have to begin thinking about how to align their team better. And their interior presence needs a fresh look.