Orlando Magic may finally get the point guard fans have long wanted

The water is still rippling from the splash the Orlando Magic's acquisition of Desmond Bane.

The team has solidified its starting lineup and made a big splash, improving the talent on the roster a ton. Orlando has vaulted itself at least into consideration to be part of the contending class.

It is early, but the Magic are winning the offseason.

They still have a lot of work to do to complete their roster and put themselves in a position to compete for a championship in the Eastern Conference. The Magic's roster is not complete.

With the big move finished, president of basketball operations Jeff Weltman admitted in the day after that he would be "relapping" the league to see where the Magic fit into their plans. Orlando has to continue exploring ways to add to the team.

That includes in free agency, where the Magic are expected to maximize their potential cap room and gain access to the non-taxpayer mid-level exception. Orlando will go shopping, even if the team's funds are a bit limited -- if the team declines team options to Moe Wagner and Caleb Houstan, it would have roughly $18 million before hitting the first apron.

Where will the Magic turn? That is the next question everyone wants to know.

Earlier reports had the Magic connected to Nickeil Alexander-Walker as a potential free agent target. But he may be out of their price range if he takes the full mid-level exception.

Orlando must be aggressive, but the team still needs to be selective.

Much of the offseason has even been spent pining a bit over free agent opportunities the Magic missed last year. And already another fan-favorite target from last year could be back on the Magic's radar.

Eric Pincus of Bleacher/Report did his annual offseason prediction post and had the Magic signing Tyus Jones using the taxpayer MLE, a contract or set of contracts totaling $5.7 million.

This is a more conservative track for the Magic that would mean either they make another trade to solidify the roster and they retain Moe Wagner and Caleb Houstan. But it would address a critical need.

The Magic need a backup point guard to play alongside Anthony Black off the bench. And they need a solid ball-handler.

At the very least, targeting Tyus Jones would give them an upgrade over Cory Joseph while providing much the same support and skill set he brought that sparked the team to a strong finish to the season.

Jones was supposed to be one of the big free agent targets last year. But his desire to play for a winning team and how quickly money dried up around the league left him signing a minimum contract with the Phoenix Suns.

That should have worked out. The Suns needed a low-usage point guard to help facilitate the offense for Devin Booker, Kevin Durant and Bradley Beal.

It did not work out though. Jones averaged 10.2 points per game and 5.3 assists per game. He ended up coming off the bench.

But Jones still provided a lot of what made him initially attractive on offense. He shot 44.8 percent from the floor and 41.4 percent from three. He had a career-best 57.0 percent effective field goal percentage. His 1.1 turnovers per game were a career-high.

Jones' issues remain his size and his defense. That is likely why the Magic opted to pass on him last season.

But the Magic are in a different position now. They need players who can produce and boost their offense. And their second unit has plenty of strong defenders to help hide a player like Jones.

The other part of this is that Jones could come cheap.

He signed a minimum or small-scale contract last year. He hardly did anything to bump his salary up from the $2.1 million he was paid last year. It may not even take the full taxpayer mid-level exception to sign a player like Jones, although it would seem like he would get more than the minimum.

Still, it is undeniable now, just as it was last year, that Jones has a skill set that would help the Magic.

He is not a long-term option as a backup point guard. It is a stopgap to keep the team competitive for the year.

It feels like Jones would again sign at the end of the offseason. He is not the priority for the offseason.

But the Magic are back in the same spot they were last year -- they need point guard and shooting help. Jones would undoubtedly help.

He is once again on the offseason wishlist.