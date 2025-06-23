Orlando Magic a surprise among early Eastern Conference favorites

Orlando Magic CEO Alex Martins participated in a project for The Orlando Sentinel nearly a decade ago that asked leaders around the city what Orlando would look like in 2030.

The Magic at the time were as low as they had ever been as a franchise. They were in the middle of an uncertain rebuild without much direction.

But Martins was going to be optimistic. He was not going to say that he envisioned the team he ran and represented would struggle for the next decade. So he said he hoped by 2030 the Magic would have a title.

It seemed unfathomable then. The Magic did not have a star player or much of anything.

That window is opening now, though.

The Magic already sensed it with their move last week to acquire Desmond Bane. And with another of the Eastern Conference's star players going down to injury in Game 7 of the NBA Finals, that door feels flung far more open.

Even before the offseason is completed, Orlando is one of the favorites to win the Eastern Conference. They now have the backing of the sportsbooks to say so, too.

With the NBA's 2025 season now over, FanDuel released its early championship odds and placed the Magic at +1200 (12/1 odds), the third-best odds to win the NBA title in the Eastern Conference. They are fifth in the best odds to win the NBA title (the Houston Rockets now with Kevin Durant are third at +850).

They trail only the favorites, New York Knicks (+850) and Cleveland Cavaliers (+850), to win the Eastern Conference. The recently crowned 2025 NBA champion, Oklahoma City Thunder, are favorites to repeat at +220.

The goal of winning a title by 2030 seems more achievable than ever.

That is certainly a statement about the team's young talent with Paolo Banchero and Franz Wagner (+5500 and +35000 to win MVP, respectively). Both proved themselves to be potential superstars with the way they played, especially during the Orlando Magic's five-game series with the defending champion Boston Celtics.

Orlando Magic made their bold move

The Orlando Magic added to that talent base with the acquisition of Bane last week.

That added the shooting the Magic needed so desperately, as well as another potential playmaker. It certainly raised the stakes on the offseason as Orlando aggressively addressed its needs and attempted to improve its offense.

The Magic did so without sacrificing its defense, which finished second in the league last season.

With that strong defense and an improved offense, Orlando certainly expects to take a big step next season. If the goal last year to be the 4-seed and advance out of the first round was derailed by injuries, the Magic are certainly hoping for that and more.

The Magic are not likely done this offseason either. They still have things to add in free agency to bolster their depth.

Orlando has questions about whether the team can build its offense. But everyone recognized how much of a problem the Magic were when they were healthy. That just happened so rarely last year.

The Magic certainly sensed they were in a moment where they needed to strike. They made an aggressive move to improve their roster and compete in the short term.

The East is wide open too

The big news then is how wide-open the Eastern Conference seems.

Injuries have already hit two of the heavy favorites to win the Eastern Conference.

Jayson Tatum required surgery to repair a torn Achilles after the Celtics lost in the second round. He is likely to miss the entire 2026 season for Boston, severely hampering the 2024 champions.

Boston could also begin deconstructing its roster as it faces financial restrictions through the second apron. The Celtics are expected to make some major moves to cut salary this offseason.

The big story coming out of Game 7 on Sunday was not only the Thunder winning the title, but Tyrese Haliburton injuring his Achilles in the first quarter. It sucked the air out of the building and gave the Indiana Pacers an even bigger uphill climb.

As of this writing, Haliburton's injury is not clear. But the fear is that he has torn his Achilles too. If that is the case, he could miss the entire 2026 season too. With how vital he is to the Pacers' offense and identity, it is hard to imagine the Pacers being as good as they were this year.

That adds then to the Milwaukee Bucks being without Damian Lillard for much of the season with his own torn Achilles and Giannis Antetokounmpo's uncertain status as the Bucks measure their future as their roster ages and hits the second apron's financial restrictions.

That is a lot of key teams with a lot of questions.

The Pacers proved this season that any team has a chance at advancing through the Eastern Conference. Orlando certainly hopes it can be that team this coming year.

The Magic are already among the favorites to win the East without hitting the floor and winning a playoff series. They have a lot to prove.

The pressure is on to win now more than ever.