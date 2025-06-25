Other names the Orlando Magic must know for the 2025 NBA Draft

As the hours count down toward the NBA Draft, everyone already knows who they like and who they want the team to take.

Walter Clayton has been an obsession for Orlando Magic fans since Florida cut down the nets in April. There has been a lot of focus on the guards and who the Magic should take on that front.

We did a review of the mock drafts around the web heading into the week as the Magic get ready for the NBA Draft. Those mock drafts have the Magic splitting between the guards -- Walter Clayton and Michigan State guard Jase Richardson. They also had the Magic looking at shooters like Liam McNeeley.

A spare mock had the Magic taking an upside swing on Israeli guard Ben Saraf.

That is far from the full breadth of players the Magic could pick and target tonight in the NBA Draft. It is not even close to the list. There are plenty more names you should know entering this NBA Draft.

We are getting closer and closer to the 25th pick -- expect the Magic to pick sometime after 10 p.m. ET if they stick to No. 25 -- and so it is time to look at five more players you should know before the draft begins.

Rasheer Fleming, F, St. Joseph's

Rasheer Fleming is not likely to make it all the way to 25. But he would be a dream pick for the Orlando Magic.

Fleming is a versatile forward who can guard on the perimeter but also hold his own in the paint. The St. Joseph's junior has improved every year in Philadelphia. He averaged 14.7 points per game and 8.5 rebounds per game at 6-foot-9, 220 pounds (he measured at 6-foot-8.25 with a 7-foot-5.25 wingspan and 232 pounds).

Fleming's real value is his defensive versatility. He averaged 1.4 steals per game and 1.5 blocks per game. Those "stocks" are things the Magic value and show his defensive value.

To me, drafting a player like Fleming gives the Magic permission to shop Jonathan Isaac and find a more effective $15 million player.

Fleming's swing skill is his shooting. He shot 39.0 percent from three as he added that to his game. There is a lot of promise in his shooting -- he shot 74.3 percent from the line last year but 68.0 percent for his three-year career.

But Fleming has potential to explore.

Nique Clifford, G, Colorado State

Nique Clifford is one of the more intriguing stories in this draft. He struggled to find playing time at Colorado (where he was teammates with Tristan da Silva), and then he shipped across the state to rival Colorado State.

In Fort Collins, he flourished and was key to the Rams running through the back half of their schedule, winning the Mountain West Tournament and into the NCAA Tournament (where they were a Deriq Queen floater away from reaching the Sweet Sixteen).

Clifford fills up a box score and that is versatility most teams love.

He averaged 18.9 points per game, 9.6 rebounds per game and 4.4 assists per game. He shot 37.7 percent from three -- and was at 37.6 percent in his first season at Colorado State. Clifford looks just as impressive on the floor, where he has good footwork to create his shot and good strength to operate in the paint on both ends.

Those are things the Orlando Magic like. Clifford was on the Mountain West's All-Defensive team last year. And he should be able to hold his own with his size and versatility.

Like so many others, his shooting is the question. But Clifford has a lot of tools to work.

Nolan Traore, G, France

The Orlando Magic are not looking for projects. They need players who can contribute quickly. They are trying to win a championship and win one soon. There is not much time to wait for someone to develop. They need to contribute now while they develop.

Yet. . . yet. . . talent matters. If there is a player with some real upside, they have to consider it. Especially if they fill a need.

Nolan Traore is someone to watch out for. Opinions on him range from believing he is a future star to thinking he is a clear bust.

Traore might be one of the best playmakers and creators in this draft. He can get downhill and find others. But he is not much of a shooter -- 30.4 percent this season -- and his other offensive skills still need a lot of work.

But Traore is fast and can get downhill. If he can refine his floater and jumper, he is a really promising prospect to build with.

Maxime Raynaud, C, Stanford

The Orlando Magic always seem to need some center help. At least a few people are thinking the Magic need to address the center position sooner rather than later. And the uncertainty over Moe Wagner's status makes it more acute.

A player like Maxime Raynaud fits a lot of the boxes the Magic want in a center. He is a good shot blocker (1.4 blocks per game and an ACC-leading 10.6 rebounds per game). He can work inside and outside -- averaging 20.2 points per game and shooting 34.7 percent on 5.5 3-point attempts per game this season.

Raynaud has good size at 7-foot-0.25 without shoes and 7-foot-1.25 wingspan.

Raynaud does not fix all of the Magic's issues. He struggled in a marquee matchup with Khaman Maluach -- going 7 for 21 in that game. He will not be able to defend the perimeter. But he is an option to watch.

Will Riley, G, Illinois

Among the guards, Will Riley is one of the more intriguing options.

He was the sixth man of the year in the Big Ten last year, averaging 12.6 points per game. He has really good athleticism to get to his spots and finish near the basket.

But Riley shot just 32.6 percent from three and 72.4 percent from the foul line. That does not exactly scream he can be a plus shooter. The Magic are likely trying to avoid players who are not great shooters at this point. Especially on the wings.

None of those numbers improved during Big Ten play, another read flag.

But scouts seem to believe Riley can turn into a better shooter. He shot 27 for 50 in shooting drills at the Combine. There are those who are in his corner.

5 More Names to Know

Cedric Coward, Washington State

Cedric Coward is probably the biggest riser after the Draft Combine because of his measurements. He got a lot of steam because of that. It is whether NBA people feel that way after he missed most of the season with a shoulder injury. But Coward was a strong shooter at Eastern Washington and was set to go to Duke.

Ryan Kalkbrenner, Creighton

If the Orlando Magic do not like Maxime Raynaud, they may fall for Ryan Kalkbrenner. Kalkbrenner averaged 19.2 points per game, 8.7 rebounds per game and 1.2 blocks per game in his fifth year at Creighton. He is slowly expanding his 3-point shooting -- 34.4 percent last year on more than one attempt per game. But Kalkbrenner is a shot blocker and high-post pivot.

Koby Brea, Kentucky

If the Orlando Magic like shooting, the best shooter in the draft might be Kentucky guard Koby Brea. He shot 43.5 percent on 5.9 3-point attempts per game last year -- and 49.8 percent on 6.1 3-point attempts per game at Dayton in 2024! Brea is just a shooter, though. But with his size and multiple ways he can hit threes, he has to be on the board.

Danny Wolf, Michigan

Danny Wolf is a versatile big who is comfortable making passes and stepping beyond the 3-point line. He averaged 13.2 points per game and 9.7 rebounds per game. He shot 33.6 percent from three last year (good for a center). Wolf had 3.6 assists per game. That offensive versatility is the attraction. But there is not much more there.