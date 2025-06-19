Magic draft player receiving Brook Lopez comparisons in latest ESPN mock

In a recent mock draft published by ESPN, the Orlando Magic selected Stanford Cardinal center Maxime Raynaud with the No. 25 overall selection in the 2025 NBA Draft. It was an intriguing pick for a team that would undoubtedly benefit from Raynaud's presence.

If that selection holds true, then an ambitious upside comparison to an All-Star and NBA champion would certainly offer reason for intrigue.

Orlando recently traded the No. 16 pick to the Memphis Grizzlies in the deal for Desmond Bane, but remains in a position to improve nine spots later. With that selection, the Magic appear to be in line to have an opportunity to create additional depth with a four-year college player.

In the latest mock draft published by Jonathan Givony and Jeremy Woo of ESPN, the Magic selected Raynaud in a prioritization of a more polished talent over the proverbial project player.

"It's not clear what the Magic's appetite will be for adding rookie teenagers to an already young roster, perhaps causing them to explore more mature upperclassmen like Raynaud, who would bring some much-needed frontcourt spacing that the roster currently lacks."

Raynaud is a talented 3-and-D big man who Kevin O'Connor of CBS Sports compared to All-Star center Brook Lopez.

Raynaud, 22, was measured at 7'0.25" without shoes. He also checked in at just under 237 pounds with a 7'1.25" wingspan. That offers instant reason for intrigue, as he's a true seven-footer in an era that's increasing the emphasis on interior depth to levels traditionalists might soon approve of.

Beyond the basic measurements that offer grounds for interest, Raynaud is a floor-spacing big who can dominate the glass, play above the rim, and contribute in multiple phases defensively.

Raynaud finished the 2024-25 season averaging 20.2 points, 10.6 rebounds, 2.7 offensive boards, 1.7 assists, 1.4 blocks, 0.9 steals, and 1.9 three-point field goals made per game. He shot 34.7 percent from beyond the arc and 77.0 percent at the free throw line.

Raynaud leaned heavily into his jump shot as a primary method of offensive execution at 5.5 three-point field goal attempts per game, but his rim-rattling finishes continue to turn heads.

That's the primary element of what makes Raynaud such an intriguing prospect. He's a true seven-footer who can finish above the rim with power and relative explosiveness, as well as a floor-spacing three-point shooter who can punish teams for leaving him open.

Compounded by his defensive potential and playmaking, it's hard not to be intrigued by what Raynaud could become in the right system.

As far as how he would fit in Orlando, Raynaud could offer something similar to what Lopez has given the Milwaukee Bucks in recent years: Spacing from a 5. That would enable Paolo Banchero to operate more freely on offense and offer hope toward resolving the team's No. 30 ranking in three-point field goal percentage.

Much could change between now and the 2025 NBA Draft, but if the Magic are in fact eyeing Raynaud, it's easy to understand what the appeal would be.