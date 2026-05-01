Orlando Magic vs. Detroit Pistons (May 1, 2026): 3 Things to Watch, Odds and Prediction

Orlando Magic at Detroit Pistons: Stats and 3 Keys to Watch

Detroit Orlando 97.8 Pace 97.8 104.3 Off. Rtg. 104.1 104.1 Def. Rtg. 104.3 48.5 eFG% 47.2 32.1 O.Reb.% 33.0 18.5 TO% 14.9 36.4 FTR 34.3

1. Slowing Cade

Cade Cunningham showed his MVP credentials in Game 5 on Wednesday.

His 45 points on 13-for-23 shooting with five 3-pointers and a perfect 14-for-14 from the foul line. He still had six turnovers, but he looked completely unleashed with Franz Wagner out of the game with the calf strain.

Quite simply, Cunningham made sure his team did not lose on their home floor. That is what superstars do.

To Paolo Banchero's credit, he also made sure his team did not lose either, coming up just a few points short. It will be a battle again.

Undoubtedly, though, Cunningham found life much easier with Wagner off the floor. He hunted Desmond Bane, scoring 11 points on 5-for-8 shooting with Bane as his direct matchup, according to the NBA.com box score. He scored six points on 2-for-3 shooting against Jamal Cain and five points on 2-for-2 shooting against Jalen Suggs.

Orlando had a lot more difficult time slowing him down and crowding him into mistakes -- even though he still had six turnovers.

Detroit used some new actions to get him free and hunting mismatches that were more advantageous to him. Orlando will need to figure some things out to make it harder for Cunningham.

But elimination games are about stars. And the Pistons still have the best player in this series.

2. The possession game

This entire series has come down to the possession game. The team that is able to get the most shots in the game is the one that has typically won.

In fact, the team that has taken the most field goals has won every game in the series (the two teams tied in Game 5). The team that has gotten more offensive rebounds has won every game in the series. The team that has turned it over the fewest times has won four of the five games (the Orlando Magic had one fewer turnover than the Detroit Pistons in Game 5).

The margins in this series have been very small. Orlando has taken control in this series by winning these margins. The margins that the Pistons were so good at in the regular season.

To say the least, Orlando has proven it can compete in this series. This is no longer about the regular season. This is about what the Magic can do in the one game. And they need to win these battles to win this series.

3. Jalen Suggs' shooting

There has been a lot made of the shooting splits from Jalen Suggs.

In the regular season, he shot 36.9 percent at home and 29.9 percent on the road from three. In this series, he shot 8 for 25 (32 percent) in the three road games and 4 for 19 (21.1 percent) in the two home games. Things have flipped for him since the regular season.

Generally, though, the Orlando Magic are waiting for Suggs to make a big impact.

He has helped on defense -- he posted a +17 in Game 4 despite a 1-for-11 showing from deep. But Suggs is averaging only 13.0 points per game on 27.3 percent shooting from three with 8.8 3-point attempts per game.

That is not exactly screaming confidence at the moment.

Still, the Magic are due for a big game from Suggs. If that kind of game is going to happen, it will happen at the Kia Center, where he feeds so much off the intensity and energy from the home crowd.

Suggs could be the biggest X-factor in this game on both ends.

Orlando Magic vs. Detroit Pistons: Injury Report & Projected Lineups

Detroit Pistons Injury Report

Tobias Harris - QUESTIONABLE (Left Ankle Sprain)

Kevin Huerter - QUESTIONABLE (Left Adductor Strain)

Orlando Magic Injury Report

Franz Wagner - OUT (Right Calf Strain)

Jonathan Isaac - DOUBTFUL (Left Knee Sprain)

Projected Starting Lineups

Detroit Orlando Cade Cunningham PG Jalen Suggs Duncan Robinson SG Desmond Bane Ausar Thompson SF Jamal Cain Tobias Harris PF Paolo Banchero Jalen Duren C Wendell Carter

Orlando Magic vs. Detroit Pistons: Prediction

Our Record: 54-35/38-51 ATS

It is not truly now or never for the Orlando Magic, even with the possibility of a Game 7 on Sunday, should the Magic lose. But the team needs to play with the desperation as if it is.

Simply put, this is the series for the Magic, even if this team has proven it is capable of winning at Little Caesars Arena. The team has fought for and espoused its homecourt advantage. This is where it needs to pay off.

The Magic have played an incredible series. It has mostly been about them and their ability to execute more than anything else. Orlando has earned the right to advance with a victory. It is simply about whether the team has the will and determination to get the job done now.

The Detroit Pistons threw their best punch in Game 5. They got a superhero game from Cade Cunningham. They stretched their minutes as far as they could.

Orlando went down big early and kept fighting back. That was the most encouraging sign from the game. The Magic kept fighting back and nearly stole the game on the road with the Pistons playing with that level of desperation.

Detroit has simply not been able to put this Orlando team away.

At the Kia Center, it is hard to imagine the Magic being outworked. The Pistons are capable. But this should be the Magic's day.