Orlando Magic return home with a new edge: Homecourt advantage

When the Orlando Magic lost Game 7 to the Cleveland Cavaliers two years ago, they lamented one thing more than anything else.

Yes, the team lost a large lead in the first half (at the time the largest blown lead in a Game 7). Yes, the team lost a close game in Game 5 that would have set them up with a chance to advance in Game 6.

They did not point to any one thing in that series. They all almost universally said they lamented losses in December and January that cost them the one thing that actually seemed to matter in that series:

Homecourt advantage.

That was the animating goal for the Magic throughout the 2025 season and into 2026. If the Magic only needed to win their home games, they felt confident they could advance out of the first round.

It is something the team has never had in any of its playoff series. If the Magic could only get that advantage, they felt confident they could defend their home floor.

The big reason, then, that the Orlando Magic's Game 1 victory changed their series with the Detroit Pistons is that they finally have that elusive goal. They have homecourt advantage. They do not need to win another game at Little Caesars Arena. All they have to do is protect the Kia Center.

"I know how we rock at home," Jalen Suggs said after Game 2. "I know how Orlando rolls, especially come playoff time. We came here, we did what we're supposed to do. We got one. We were in the games even today. They played well, and they had the lead, but it didn't feel like we were super out of the game. If you shoot 30 percent, it's hard to win the game."

The Magic expect the same wave of energy that helped the Pistons stampede them in a 30-3 run on Wednesday to help propel their runs.

Even after a frustrating Game 2, there is a lot of confidence that Orlando is still in control of this series. Detroit has to fight the adversity and energy of the Kia Center.

The homecourt difference

The Orlando Magic have every reason to believe their homecourt can make a major difference in a series like this.

Orlando went 25-15 in home games this season with a 115.0 offensive rating and 113.4 defensive rating. There have been some offensive losses -- including the March loss to the Detroit Pistons that saw the Orlando Magic fail to score 40 in the second half.

But Magic fans have shown up in big games. And, as expected, those numbers are better than their overall numbers -- 114.2 offensive rating, 113.6 defensive rating.

But there has been a big factor in the Playoffs.

"First two years, we were down 2-0 in both of those series, and we responded very well at home," Paolo Banchero said after Game 2. "I'm expecting nothing different. I'm excited to get home in front of the home crowd. First two years, we weren't able to win on the road. We stole a game. We're tied up in the first half. We let it slip away in the third quarter. But just got to learn from it and get ready for Saturday."

In the 2024 Playoffs, the Magic had a +24.9 net rating with a 119.6 offensive rating and 94.7 defensive rating in their three games against the Cleveland Cavaliers. They won Game 3 by 38 points and Game 4 by 23 points to even the series at two before their gutsy 103-96 win in Game 6.

In that series, the Magic had an overall net rating of +4.9 points per 100 possessions with a 104.9 offensive rating and 100.0 defensive rating. There was this massive offensive improvement.

That happened in the 2025 too.

The Orlando Magic posted a -3.2 net rating in their two home games last year against the Boston Celtics with a 105.5 offensive rating and 108.7 defensive rating. But they were -13.7 points per 100 possessions (103.8 offensive rating and 117.4 defensive rating) for the entire series.

Orlando won Game 3 by two and lost Game 4 by nine, in the closest loss of a lopsided series.

Considering the Magic won both Play-In games played on their home floor, the Magic know there is an energy boost coming to them with a charged-up Kia Center crowd.

"It's great to get back home in front of our fans," coach Jamahl Mosley said after Game 2. "I think our ability to come out with the right type of energy, the right focus and the right kind of energy and understand how they're swinging and punching to begin the game. We just have to make sure we keep our minds right and keep our heads right."

Homecourt won't win alone

Homecourt is just an advantage though. It means nothing if the team does not take advantage of it.

And the Detroit Pistons, who went 28-13 on the road with a 111.2 defensive rating (the third-best defensive rating on the road this season), are very capable of winning away from Little Caesars Arena. Both of the Pistons' victories in last year's Playoffs came on the road.

In other words, history works for both teams. And history will not win this game.

"We're really confident at home," Franz Wagner said in the locker room after Game 2. "We're really excited to go home and play some playoff games and hopefully play a little more consistently than we did today.

"I think the Playoffs are way different, and it definitely helps to have been in them before, and just kind of know how the flow of a series goes. It's still early in the series. Also, the margins will decide these games. I think that's the beauty of the playoffs and that's why it's important to play every possession really well."

Detroit is certainly capable of digging down defensively and winning on the road. The Pistons feel that its Game 2 showing and the third quarter run is closer to what this team is. That will always be right around the corner and the Magic cannot erase that possibility anymore.

If defense travels, the Pistons' suitcases are already packed.

The Magic know that returning home does not solve all of their problems. They need to play well to compete in this series.

"Homecourt advantage feels great," Jalen Suggs said after Game 2. "When you go on those runs, it's loud, and it's easy to snowball. Way easier to do at home than on the road. They went on their run, they got the stops and were executing offensively. We have to be better and more intentional as we were in Game 1 on recognizing when we are in that run and it starts to get loud to come back and get a great look on our side and really lock in defensively."

But the Magic got the advantage they wanted. All they have to do now is protect their home floor.