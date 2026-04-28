Orlando Magic’s defensive edge unlocks their identity at last

Desmond Bane has spoken to the media several times this season and has been asked to reflect on where his team is. He has been asked to reflect on who this team is.

Everyone always knew who they were supposed to be. They were supposed to be a hard-nosed defensive team.

But often Bane would respond with, "What identity?" when asked about where the team compared to who they were supposed to be.

Even deep into the season, as they fell into the Play-In and faced elimination just 11 days ago. Nobody could have foreseen this.

Nobody could have foreseen the Magic suddenly finding that grit and determination and locking in all on the same page to frustrate the top-seeded Pistons and take a 3-1 series lead.

Jamal Cain broke an 85-85 tie with a tip dunk with 4:55 to play (not even his best dunk of the game). The Magic held the Pistons to two field goals in the final six minutes. Bane's banked-in three with a minute left was the chef's kiss to a 94-88 victory in Game 4, putting the Magic one win from advancing to the second round.

All the frustration and inconsistency that defined this season have given way to the identity everyone believed they could have.

"I think ever since the postseason started all the other stuff kind of went out the window," Desmond Bane said after Game 4. "Winning has ben everybody's focus. Whoever is asked to step on the court that night is bringing their all regardless if they make shots or miss shots. I'm very happy with the way we're playing. But obvioulsy we're not finished and there is a long way to go."

Orlando has been searching for that spark. At long last, the team found it.

All it took was the pressure of the Playoffs and a necessary reset to rediscover themselves.

Finding consistency on defense

The Orlando Magic built their reputation by being one of the most physical teams in the league. Their defense was impenetrable, negating an offense that was often underperforming.

This season saw a betrayal of that identity.

Even granting for injuries that decimated the roster, nobody had the Magic dropping not only out of the top five, but all the way to 13th in defensive rating, giving up 113.6 points per 100 possessions.

That was unfathomable to a team like this. That was not anywhere near their formula for success.

Entering the playoffs it was hard to tell which Magic team would show up -- the one that looked like they could fulfill their potential or the one that be inconsistent and bitterly disappointing.

The Playoffs have brought out the best in the Magic. The Pistons have never eclipsed 110 points per 100 possessions and posted only 89.8 points per 100 possessions in their Game 4 loss.

The team has finally gotten on the same page.

"Obviously, it's really cool to win some games here," Franz Wagner said in the locker room after Game 4. "I just think we stuck together as a group. Came closer through some tough times. I think we had a good strategy for the series and execute one more time."

Orlando hounded Detroit into 20 turnovers for 23 points, forcing mistake after mistake at critical junctures. The Pistons had seven turnovers in the first six minutes, setting a tone as the Magic raced into the lead.

The Pistons shot just 37.8 percent from the floor and 6 for 30 from three and bottled up Cade Cunningham, holding him to 25 points on 7-for-23 shooting. He had eight turnovers, bringing him to 24 in the last three games.

Even though Orlando's offense was not much better at 94.9 points per 100 possessions and 30-for-92 shooting, the defense never wavered.

That was a piece that was missing all season too. The Magic have truly committed to defense in a way they have not all season.

The will to win

At this stage of any playoff series, it truly is about a will to win. It is about whether you can dig out that extra possession and do the little things that can add up to a win.

The other aspect of the Orlando Magic's identity that had seemingly been lost was their will to outwork everyone in front of them. Whatever talent deficiencies they might have was made up on sheer effort.

This series has been characterized mostly -- aside from the 30-3 run in Game 2 -- by the team's resilience and ability to maintain its level of effort and intensity even when shots do not fall.

How else to explain the Magic shooting 32.6 percent and 9 for 35 from three and winning?

"Honestly, it's the playoffs," coach Jamahl Mosley said after Game 4. "You are trying to figure out how to get the win. Whatever that takes, whatever that means, whoever needs to step up and however you need to play in any given moment. That's what it's about. You get wins because one person steps up or the team plays all together. Our guys have figured out a way that defense is going to be the calling card no matter what happens on the offensive end."

The Magic continued to do what it took to win, collecting 16 offensive rebounds for 16 second-chance points (beating the Pistons' 11 second-chance points on 12 offensive rebounds). They had only 12 turnovers.

It did not matter much, the Pistons had 18 blocks, including eight from Isaiah Stewart, and held the Magic to 17-for-45 shooting in the paint.

It was a slog and a credit to Detroit's defense. But that did not make the Magic blink as it might have throughout the season. Orlando is determined to go where the team has not before.

"We've been here before," Wendell Carter said in the locker room after Game 4. "We've been in these experiences before and been through this stuff already. It's nothing new for us. We understand no matter what happens in the 82-game season all that matters is what happens in the postseason."

This is how Orlando played last year and in 2024. Its defense was a constant.

Detroit, for all of its physicality, could not get Orlando to fold or quit. Not like the Magic have often done this season.

Their experience has come through. The team is telling a different story about itself.

Perhaps now the Magic can truly answer that question. Orlando at last has found its identity.