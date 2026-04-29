Franz Wagner frustrated by another untimely injury setback

DETROIT -- Franz Wagner does not like to slow down, sit down or miss games.

The one thing that has characterized his career has been his durability and how he pushes through everything. Even some minor ankle sprains never seemed to slow him down. Wagner was a tour de force.

The last two years have flipped that narrative.

A torn oblique cost him 20 games in the 2025 season. A high ankle sprain kept him out from early December until April 1, causing him to miss 47 of 51 games this season. He lost his durable tag as he tried and failed to come back from the high ankle sprain twice in the meantime.

Wagner did come back in time to help his team make the Playoffs. He was playing a vital role for the Orlando Magic in their upset bid of the Detroit Pistons, helping them climb to a 3-1 series lead.

But that all came crashing down Monday in Game 4.

Wagner reported his calf being sore throughout the game, and the pain simply became too much for him to play through at some point in the third quarter. He left the game and sat out the entire fourth quarter.

He will miss Game 5 after being diagnosed with a right calf strain. With his right foot in a boot, all he can do is sit and watch his team try to close out this series.

"It's pretty frustrating, obviously," Wagner said in the locker room before Game 5. "It always sucks to miss games, especially in the playoffs. Pretty frustrated with it."

It is a frustrating way for a frustrating season to continue at such a critical time.

A frustrating season for Franz Wagner

Franz Wagner played a career-low 34 games this season. He still posted 20.6 points per game and was a key piece for the Orlando Magic as they tried to climb into the Playoffs, even in a limited capacity in the season's final two weeks.

In the Playoff series, he took on added importance, averaging 16.8 points per game despite poor 43.9 percent shooting. He has been a vital cog defending Cade Cunningham and setting a physical tone for the team to take a 3-1 series lead.

The Magic are recalibrating with him out of the lineup. But it is not anything the team has not done before.

"We know how he has been playing and what he has been doing for us," coach Jamahl Mosley said before Game 5. "More than anything, you hate to see him out because him begin able to come back and bounce back out. It changes things in a big way. We always talk about the next-man-up mentality."

Wagner said he does not know the severity of the injury. It was bad enough that he and the team felt he needed to sit. Mosley said his availability for future games will depend on how he responds to treatment. Wagner was wearing a boot on his right foot as he spoke to the media in the locker room.

There is still a fair amount of worry and caution surround this particular injury.

Wagner acknowledged that you have to be cautious with calf injuries, with the rash of different players ending up with Achilles injuries after dealing with calf strains.

That was a sentiment Paolo Banchero echoed after shootaround, too. The Magic know they need him for the long-term beyond just this season and taking care of this injury is the best path forward.

"I hate to miss any game, especially in this situation," Wagner said in the locker room before Game 5. "I think there are things that are really important. Obviously, we know the history of other guys who hve gotten hurt. You've got to be careful with this kind of injury."

The Magic will hope Wagner can find his way back for a potential second round, if not a potential Game 6.

Belief in Game 5

The Orlando Magic still do not know when their next game might be. That is because the team has the chance to close things out in Game 5.

Franz Wagner has had an outsized effect in this series -- the Magic are +6.8 points per 100 possessions with Wagner on the floor in this series and -9.9 with him off the floor. Orlando will have its work cut out for it to close this series.

But there is still a lot of confidence that the Magic can indeed punch their ticket to the next round Wednesday night.

"A lot of confidence," Wagner said in the locker room before Game 5. "I think we've got a great game plan. We have more than enough talent in the locker room to get it done tonight. It's going to take one more game of good team basketball."

The Magic have been the more physical team in this series. Wagner has played a big role in that. But the Magic have played plenty of times without Wagner this season. They have found some success.

That only increases the urgency for the Magic to close this series out and try to get a win. It may bring a sharper focus.

The frustration that is felt with Wagner dealing with another injury is certainly felt by everyone, especially Wagner.

All he can do now is watch and hope he gets the chance and time to return this season.