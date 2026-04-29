Orlando Magic confident they can still win without Franz Wagner

DETROIT -- As the Orlando Magic finished shootaround at Little Caesars Arena, there were a lot of familiar sounds.

The bass thumping from the team's portable speaker gave the arena some juice. Moe Wagner shouted after every three he took. This is the quiet focus of a confident team with some purpose behind them for this critical game.

One unfamiliar thing was who was still on the sideline in a gray Magic hoodie.

Franz Wagner could only watch as his teammates wrapped up their shootaround. A constant reminder of how he is still with the team but may not be there as they try to wrap up this series.

Wagner was listed as QUESTIONABLE after an MRI revealed he suffered a right calf strain in Monday's Game 4 victory, where Wagner removed himself from the game. Paolo Banchero said he does not expect Franz Wagner to be available, leaving a massive hole for the Magic to fill if they are going to close out the series on Wednesday.

It is on everyone to step up and deliver to close out the series.

"We've just got to come out next man up," Banchero said after shootaround Wednesday. "We've had some guys come off the bench, play well and defend at a high level. Those guys have to step up and get ready to go. Obviously, we want Franz to be healthy. That's the most important thing.

"I'm confident we've got guys who can step up. Obviously, he's one of our best players, so you're not going to make up for everything you are losing with him out. We've got guys who can fill that role and other guys who can step up as well."

Franz Wagner has been as impactful as any player for the Magic in this series -- not only for the threat of his offense but also for his defensive impact on Cade Cunningham.

But Orlando has played without Wagner before. This is a different team from the one that struggled through most of the season. And there is a confidence and belief that has them prepared to win regardless in Game 5.

Playing without Franz

The Orlando Magic have had to have a "next-man-up" mentality all season long with the team's long list of injuries. This team should not blink at playing without Franz Wagner. At least, the team is going in prepared and ready to fill in for him.

Wagner missed 47 of 51 games from the time he suffered high ankle sprain until April 1. It was an up-and-down moment for the Magic, going 26-25 in those games.

The Magic have proven themselves capable if all the pieces align.

"We played without him for 50 games. We've had chemistry and camaraderie built up with him playing and not playing," Desmond Bane said after shootaround Wednesday. "I expect us to still come out and be the more physical team and the more aggressive team."

The regular seaosn was different than the playoffs. But Orlando had a 113.5 offensive rating and 115.1 defensive rating without Wagner.

The team just holding the ship steady is a big reason why the Magic ended up as the 8-seed.

Even in this playoff series, the Magic have often struggled with Wagner on the bench, even with him playing limited minutes.

Orlando has a team-worst -9.9 net rating with Wagner off the floor in this series. That includes a less-than-stellar 90.8 offensive rating, even if the team maintains its defensive structure.

It will be an adjustment without him.

"He was in and out this year," Paolo Banchero said after shootaround Wednesday. "You can't sit here and dwell on it. You've got to move on. The next man up has got to be ready and understand the task at hand which is to execute good enough to get a win."

It will be a tall order. There is no denying that. But the Magic have players who can fill in.

They have had some big wins even with Wagner on the sidelines.

Who steps up?

The question is who will step up? The short answer is that everyone will need to.

The Orlando Magic may need some time to find the right combination. But they know they will need multiple players to step up when their number is called.

"Someone is going to start in his place, and there are going to be guys off the bench who are going to have to come in and play big minutes as well," Paolo Banchero said after shootaround on Wednesday. "It makes everybody have to focus, being down one of your best players on both sides of the ball. I think guys are ready for it. You hate to see him go down, but we still have a goal here to win this game and move on."

The Magic have mostly started Tristan da Silva when Franz Wagner has had to miss games. He has had his moments this series, but is averaging only 4.0 points per game in 15.0 minutes per game in his first real playoff minutes.

During the regular season, the Magic's starting group with da Silva in for Wagner had a +10.8 net rating (116.1/105.2) in 259 minutes together.

Anthony Black will also get his turns in the rotation and likely guard Cade Cunningham. He has had an up-and-down postseason with 5.5 points per game and 26.1 percent shooting in this series. He has been on the floor during some of the Magic's worst moments. He is clearly still hampered by his abdominal injury.

During the regular season, the starting lineup with Black in for Wagner had a +6.9 net rating (109.8/102.9) in 238 minutes. There is some success there.

Jamal Cain stepped up in a big way in Game 4, playing the entire fourth quarter with Franz Wagner out and holding Cade Cunningham without a field goal in their direct matchup. Cain will play a huge role, regardless, as one of the players this team trusts most against Cunningham.

It will take a team effort. The Magic want to end this series as soon as possible.

This team is confident it can do it.

"We've got to view it as a must-win game for us," Wendell Carter said after shootaround on Wednesday. "Not to give them any life. Be the most aggressive team, like we've been for the majority of the series. Not feel like it is a day off or a game off for us. Know they are going to be aggressive also. Exceed their physicality, and I think it will give us the best shot to win the game tonight."

This is not the regular season. The Magic have played with a different intensity on defense. And that alone gives this team a chance, even without one of their best defenders.

Orlando is expecting the next man to step up. More importantly, the Magic are focused and expect to win and close the series out.