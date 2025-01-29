The Untouchables: Which Magic players should be off-limits in trade talks?

The trade deadline is almost here, and Magic fans are waiting to see what their team will do. Orlando is not known for making big in-season trades frequently, and, while several mock trades featuring the Magic have come up recently, that may not change this season. Plagued by injuries, it seems that the Magic have not seen quite enough from their current roster to make any big decisions in the middle of the season. Especially Paolo Banchero and Franz Wagner have not spent much on the court together yet this season.

The Magic do not need to make a big move to improve the roster, though. Simply chasing a reliable 3-point threat could make a significant difference. The Magic need at least some help offensively or risk losing in the playoffs much like they did last season.

No matter what the Magic’s plans for the trade deadline or the offseason are, some players on the roster should be off-limits in any trade talks.

Paolo Banchero

Seeing Paolo Banchero’s name on this list should be no surprise. He is the Magic’s lone All-Star at the moment and the face of the franchise. Everything the Magic are currently doing revolves around him and his rise to NBA stardom. The Magic are not going to trade him any time soon.

Franz Wagner

Similarly to Banchero, there is not much to be said about Franz Wagner in this context. He is Banchero’s co-star, and the Magic just saw him ascend to an All-Star level before his injury. When the Magic gave Wagner a max extension without much hesitation, some people in and around the league doubted if he would be able to live up to the new contract. He laid those concerns to rest early in the season and will be untouchable in trade talks for quite some time.

Jalen Suggs

Jalen Suggs may not be an All-Star-level player, like Banchero and Wagner, quite yet, but he is the heart and soul of the Orlando Magic. He is one of the reasons they are so good defensively, and his absence was painfully obvious when he had to miss some games with a back strain. That alone should make him untouchable in trade talks at the moment.

The Magic value being able to develop and grow young players within their system, and Jalen Suggs is a direct product of this process. It seems incredibly unlikely that they will let go of Suggs anytime soon.

Wendell Carter Jr.

While Banchero, Wagner, and Suggs are the only players who should be completely off-limits in trade talks, Wendell Carter Jr. is also untouchable this season because of the extension he signed in the offseason. Once the summer rolls around, Carter Jr. could be on the move, though. Once he becomes trade eligible, he could quickly emerge as the Magic’s most valuable trade chip. Starting-level bigs who can space the floor are always in demand.