Mock trade surprisingly sends Lakers All-Star to the Orlando Magic 

With the trade deadline approaching, potential trades are a big part of the current NBA discourse. The Orlando Magic are appearing frequently in those conversations. They were already expected to be a significant player during the 2024 offseason but decided to only add Kentavious Caldwell-Pope to the roster.

The Magic went through an injury-ridden first half of the season. They even dropped to seventh place in the Eastern Conference after a rough five-game losing streak they finally snapped against the Detroit Pistons. Despite dropping in the standings, the Magic still want to make the playoffs, preferably in a more advantageous position than last season. While getting healthy is a big part of accomplishing that goal, the Magic also still have significant roster needs they have to address.

Most mock trades send high-level scoring guards, like Anfernee Simons, or known 3-point shooters, like Cameron Johnson, to the Magic to address those issues. Bill Simmons and Kevin O’Connor discussed a different possibility on The Bill Simmons Podcast.

Mock trade sends Anthony Davis to the Magic

The mock trade Simmons and O’Connor discussed would send Los Angeles Lakers star Anthony Davis to the Orlando Magic for Jonathan Isaac, Cole Anthony, Jett Howard, and five first-round picks. The trade is risky, considering all of the assets the Magic would have to ship out and Anthony Davis’ injury history. Shipping out five first-round picks would be disastrous if the fit didn’t work out or the team was never healthy enough to actually compete at the highest level.

Moreover, trading for Davis would not address the Magic’s biggest needs. They would still be lacking 3-point shooting and playmaking while losing one of their few guards who has proven that he can carry a significant scoring load.

Defensively, the fit would be intriguing, however. Trading for a Defensive Player of the Year candidate like Davis would strengthen an already great defensive team even further. A starting lineup of Jalen Suggs, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, Franz Wagner, Paolo Banchero, and Anthony Davis would be incredibly difficult to score on. This mock trade would have the Magic lean completely into their defensive identity—something discussed in more length on the podcast—while also bringing a significant offensive upgrade over Wendell Carter Jr. and Goga Bitadze to town.

Nevertheless, this seems like a very unlikely scenario. It is difficult to imagine the Magic shipping out all of their most significant assets before the trade deadline in a season that saw Paolo Banchero and Franz Wagner spend more time recovering from injuries than on the court together—Especially if that trade does not address the team’s most pressing issues.