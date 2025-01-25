Jalen Suggs ready to bring crucial energy back to Orlando Magic

Jalen Suggs said he does not need a WWE entrance like the one the Orlando Magic gave Paolo Banchero when he returned two weeks ago. Although he probably does not need the straight return Franz Wagner got either.

Suggs is a showman, but he is also a warrior. And while he would not concede to a WWE intro, he would be fine getting a UFC walkout intro. Because when he walks onto the court, he is preparing for battle. He is ready for a fight.

That has been part of his return training regimen with his brother in town—doing what brothers do and "practicing grappling," as Suggs put it. Suggs cannot wait to get back to battling on defense as he always does after missing the last 10 games with a low back strain.

His return is imminent and possibly for Saturday night against the Detroit Pistons after the Orlando Magic upgraded him to QUESTIONABLE for the game.

"I'm good. You know me, I ain't going to lie," Suggs said after shootaround Saturday when asked specifically about his availability for the game. "It feels good just getting into rhythm with the guys, running up and down the court, talking through sets, talking about sets. Just being in the action. Just really excited to be part of this energy. You can be a part of it when you are not playing, but it's different than having your emotions in the game and really going to war with them."

Suggs is as eager as anyone to be back in the game. He is all over the place defensively for the Magic and brings an energy and bravado that is difficult to duplicate from anywhere else.

The Magic have understandably struggled since he left the team and these last 10 games have been characterized by some lower-energy efforts.

Orlando went 2-8 in the 10 games Suggs has missed. Not only did the offense crater, but the defense did too—going from a season average 107.9 points allowed per 100 possessions for the season to 113.4 points per 100 possessions in the games Suggs missed.

Goga Bitadze's absence for the last five games—he is also listed as QUESTIONABLE but did not hit the contact stage of the concussion protocol according to coach Jamahl Mosley—had much to do with that too.

Having to watch the Magic struggle from the sideline was a chore for the always-energetic Suggs. He said he could feel the frustration in the building during Thursday's 101-79 loss to the Portland Trail Blazers.

Magic hope Suggs’ return can help turn things around

His absence has been felt. The potential for him to return is a big for a team in the midst of a frustrating five-game losing streak.

"Just having him on the floor again, being able to go through the shootaround, being able to go through a shooting slot to see if he can go tonight, I think it brings the energy," Mosley said after shootaround Saturday. "We understand his impact on this team and how his energy and how much gravity he has with this group."

Understandably, with Franz Wagner now back in the lineup and the imminent returns of both Jalen Suggs and Goga Bitadze, the energy and mood around the team is brighter, even if Thursday's loss muted it.

Suggs is always eager to play. His energetic and dogged defense is one of the hallmarks of this Magic team. They have missed him greatly.

But Suggs also needed the opportunity to step back and reset his body. His return from this back injury was a slow one. Each day saw him gradually doing more movements—really starting from the simple act of walking and bending over and graduating up to more intense movements.

Suggs said he prays to be taught patience and having to sit back and work his way back into the lineup gave him that opportunity.

But now Suggs is eager to get back with his teammates and play once again. He knows he will help them get out of this rut.

"We're in a tough stretch of the season," Suggs said after shootaround Saturday. "It did hurt seeing the guys go through it and not being able to go out there and contribute with words, but with actions and let them see the way I approach the game and maybe that will help change some energy. I'm excited to get back, to be honest. It was hurting sitting over there on the bench and not on the back rocking."

Suggs will not have to sit and wait much longer. He is poised to return to the court soon.

And that should add some needed energy and boost to a Magic team missing everything Suggs gives them.